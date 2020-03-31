Army & Air Force Exchange Service Installing Clear Shields at Cash Registers to Prevent Spread of COVID-19

Courtesy Photo | The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is installing plastic shields at cash registers...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is installing plastic shields at cash registers in its stores, such as this one at Fort Hood, Texas, to protect customers and associates from COVID-19. Read more: wp.me/p9Q7PG-1jA see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is installing clear acrylic shields at cash registers in stores worldwide to keep Warfighters and associates safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. All Exchanges are expected to have the shields within the next week.



“As part of the Department of Defense, the Exchange is mission essential,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Luis Reyes, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “The Exchange is all in to get Airmen, Soldiers and military families the goods they need while protecting them and our associates.”



The Exchange is installing shields, which vary in size, at points of sale in main stores, Expresses, Military Clothing stores and restaurants.



The Exchange encourages shoppers to observe social distancing (staying at least 6 feet from others); pay with their MILITARY STAR cards or other debit and credit cards rather than cash for purchases; and use proper hand-washing techniques.



