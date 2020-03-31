Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Protecting our people protects our mission – SAAPM Month 2020

    Protecting our people protects our mission – SAAPM Month 2020

    Courtesy Photo | A graphic depicts SAAPM month initiatives, April 1- 30, 2020. (U.S. Marine Corps...... read more read more

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.31.2020

    Story by Sgt. Timothy Turner 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, Japan – Members of the U.S. military community across Marine Corps Base Camp Butler observe Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention month April 1 – 30.

    SAAPM is an opportunity to highlight Marine Corps Sexual Assault Prevention and Response progress and ensure momentum continues.

    According to MARADMIN 133/20, April will mark the 16th annual Department of Defense observance of SAAPM with the ongoing theme, “Protecting Our People Protects Our Mission.”

    This theme emphasizes that every service member, regardless of rank, contribute to mission readiness by encouraging behaviors that foster a climate of dignity and respect.

    Mr. Jerry Laney, the Headquarters and Support Battalion sexual assault response coordinator, emphasized the increased importance this month of each individual being the example, “One Team, one fight. When everyone has the same focus, it minimizes issues.”

    Though COVID-19 mitigation measured have interrupted most of the regularly scheduled events, closely monitor social media and expect word through the chain of command for small events in observance of SAAPM.

    Chief Warrant Officer 2 Thomas Heinsohn, lead victim advocate for H&S Bn spoke on the importance of getting involved as much as possible, “It is imperative that not only Marines, but dependents and contractors alike, get involved to help create a safe and understanding environment.”

    “Becoming knowledgeable about the SAPR program and what it has to offer, helps foster an environment that provides comfort to those that are affected by sexual violence. The more Marines are
    educated, the better our support can be,” he said.

    The SAPR program exists to eliminating sexual assault and ensuring excellence in victim advocacy and prevention efforts through the execution of SAPR policy, planning, and oversight across the DoD
    Community.

    For more information on SAAPM events occurring throughout MCB Butler, information on the SAPR program, or contact information, please visit:

    https://www.mcbbutler.marines.mil/BaseInformation/SexualAssaultPreventionandResponse.aspx, contact the SAPR office at 315-645-HOPE (4673) | 098-970-4673 | DoD Safe helpline 877-995-5247.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2020
    Date Posted: 03.31.2020 02:52
    Story ID: 366217
    Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Protecting our people protects our mission – SAAPM Month 2020, by Sgt Timothy Turner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USMC
    SAPR
    Marines
    Sexual Assault Prevention month
    MCB Butler
    MCIPAC
    SAAPM
    DoD SAPR

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  • Flag/Report Story

    • LEAVE A COMMENT