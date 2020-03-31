Protecting our people protects our mission – SAAPM Month 2020

CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, Japan – Members of the U.S. military community across Marine Corps Base Camp Butler observe Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention month April 1 – 30.



SAAPM is an opportunity to highlight Marine Corps Sexual Assault Prevention and Response progress and ensure momentum continues.



According to MARADMIN 133/20, April will mark the 16th annual Department of Defense observance of SAAPM with the ongoing theme, “Protecting Our People Protects Our Mission.”



This theme emphasizes that every service member, regardless of rank, contribute to mission readiness by encouraging behaviors that foster a climate of dignity and respect.



Mr. Jerry Laney, the Headquarters and Support Battalion sexual assault response coordinator, emphasized the increased importance this month of each individual being the example, “One Team, one fight. When everyone has the same focus, it minimizes issues.”



Though COVID-19 mitigation measured have interrupted most of the regularly scheduled events, closely monitor social media and expect word through the chain of command for small events in observance of SAAPM.



Chief Warrant Officer 2 Thomas Heinsohn, lead victim advocate for H&S Bn spoke on the importance of getting involved as much as possible, “It is imperative that not only Marines, but dependents and contractors alike, get involved to help create a safe and understanding environment.”



“Becoming knowledgeable about the SAPR program and what it has to offer, helps foster an environment that provides comfort to those that are affected by sexual violence. The more Marines are

educated, the better our support can be,” he said.



The SAPR program exists to eliminating sexual assault and ensuring excellence in victim advocacy and prevention efforts through the execution of SAPR policy, planning, and oversight across the DoD

Community.



For more information on SAAPM events occurring throughout MCB Butler, information on the SAPR program, or contact information, please visit:



https://www.mcbbutler.marines.mil/BaseInformation/SexualAssaultPreventionandResponse.aspx, contact the SAPR office at 315-645-HOPE (4673) | 098-970-4673 | DoD Safe helpline 877-995-5247.

