Tulsa District teams evaluating sites for use as alternate care facilities

Photo By Preston Chasteen | U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District alternate-care-facility site assessment...... read more read more Photo By Preston Chasteen | U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District alternate-care-facility site assessment team members assess a facility during a site visit on March 28, 2020. The Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers assembled field assessment teams tasked with evaluating existing sites for the possible conversion into alternate-care-facilities in Oklahoma. The Corps’ teams, at the request of FEMA and the State of Oklahoma, are evaluating facilities across the state. USACE is the federal government's lead public works and engineering support agency, and given its extensive work in building medical facilities for its military stakeholders is uniquely qualified to tackle this engineering challenge. (U.S. Army Photo by Preston L. Chasteen/Released) see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District, at the request of FEMA and the State of Oklahoma, are evaluating facilities across the state for the possible conversion into alternate care facilities.



The District has assembled field assessment teams tasked with evaluating existing sites and are working closely with FEMA, state and local partners to best facilitate a quick response should the need arise to have additional alternate care facilities constructed.



“We are here to solve our nation’s greatest engineering challenges. We are committed to serving the citizens of our three states and doing what we can to get through this crisis,” said Col. Scott Preston, Tulsa District Commander.



Nationwide the Corps of Engineers has received eight FEMA Mission Assignments totaling approximately $1.1 billion, and has engaged 15,000 personnel in the response effort.



Information pertaining to specifications and implementation of the alternate care sites is available on the web at https://www.usace.army.mil/Coronavirus/Alternate-Care-Sites/.



The U. S. Army Corps of Engineers is requesting all contractors with experience in build-out or retrofit of existing space into alternate care space (arenas, convention centers, dorms, hotels, etc.) to send Capability Statements to: COVIDContracting@usace.army.mil. This email address is only for capability statements for firms interested in the build-out and retrofit of existing space into alternate care facilities.



All other vendors, cleaning, disinfecting, supplies, etc. should promptly visit and register their firm at www.beta.SAM.gov, as part of the National Disaster Response Registry.



During emergencies USACE is the federal government's lead public works and engineering support agency, and given its extensive work in building medical facilities for its military stakeholders, is uniquely qualified to tackle this engineering challenge.



U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District updates can be found at www.swt.usace.army.mil, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/usactetulsa and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/usacetulsa.