    1st Fighter Wing Equipment Sanitization

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2020

    Story by Airman 1st Class Marcus Bullock 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    Members of the 1st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron sanitize equipment at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, March 18, 2020. Sanitization of all work stations and equipment has become a high priority to help eliminate the spread of the COVID-19 virus throughout the JBLE community.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Fighter Wing Equipment Sanitization, by A1C Marcus Bullock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Combat Command 1st Fighter Wing COVID-19

