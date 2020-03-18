Members of the 1st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron sanitize equipment at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, March 18, 2020. Sanitization of all work stations and equipment has become a high priority to help eliminate the spread of the COVID-19 virus throughout the JBLE community.
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2020 16:32
|Story ID:
|366081
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 1st Fighter Wing Equipment Sanitization, by A1C Marcus Bullock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
