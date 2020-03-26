Army & Air Force Exchange Service Honors Heroes on National Vietnam War Veterans Day

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2020

    Story by Marisa Conner 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    DALLAS – March 29 is National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and the Army & Air Force Exchange Service joins with the Nation in expressing its deep gratitude to Vietnam Veterans for their service, valor and sacrifice.

    The Exchange has been a Commemorative Partner with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration since 2013, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize Vietnam Veterans and their families. Since 2018, the Exchange has honored Vietnam Veterans with commemorative lapel pins in ceremonies at stores around the world. The 2020 pinning events have been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic but will be rescheduled to recognize the selfless service of these Veterans.

    The United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration is a program administered by the Office of the Secretary of Defense to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War. The Commemoration was authorized by Congress, established under the secretary of defense and launched by the President in 2012. It will continue through Veterans Day 2025.

    Facebook-friendly version: March 29 is National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and the Army & Air Force Exchange Service joins with the Nation in expressing its deep gratitude to Vietnam Veterans for their service, valor and sacrifice. Read more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-1je.

    Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration.

    For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact Marisa Conner at 214-312-5111 or connermar@aafes.com.

    This work, Army & Air Force Exchange Service Honors Heroes on National Vietnam War Veterans Day, by Marisa Conner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army and Air Force Exchange Service

