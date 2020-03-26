Dale Hollow Dam Road closing for repairs to Walker Ridge Road

Photo By Leon Roberts | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces Dale Hollow Dam Road at...... read more read more Photo By Leon Roberts | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces Dale Hollow Dam Road at the dam in Celina, Tenn., is closing today through April 9, 2020, to repair Walker Ridge Road. The road is in need of stabilization due to a roadside slide related to excessive spring rains and soaked terrain. (USACE photo by Sondra Carmen) see less | View Image Page

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (March 26, 2018) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces Dale Hollow Dam Road at the dam in Celina, Tenn., is closing today through April 9, 2020, to repair Walker Ridge Road. The road is in need of stabilization due to a roadside slide related to excessive spring rains and soaked terrain.



The road has a barricade at the intersection of Walker Ridge Road and Will Terry Road near the south end of the dam. A barricade is also located at the Dale Hollow Dam Road/cut through road intersection at the north end of the dam.



Pedestrians and bicycle traffic are also not allowed across the dam. The closure provides for the safety of visitors and employees as a result of transport of large equipment.



Concerns or questions about the road closure can be addressed to the Dale Hollow Resource Manager’s Office at (931) 243-3136.



