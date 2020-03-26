AFSA Chapter 201 represents Team Dover, swears in new council members

Photo By Senior Airman Christopher Quail | Master Sgt. Sedelia Cordero, 436th Comptroller Squadron flight chief of finance...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Christopher Quail | Master Sgt. Sedelia Cordero, 436th Comptroller Squadron flight chief of finance customer service and Air Force Sergeants Association Chapter 201 president, speaks during the AFSA Chapter 201 meeting on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, March 12, 2020. The AFSA Chapter 201 meets at 3 p.m. every second Thursday of the month at the Eagle Lanes Bowling Center to discuss legislative bills and quality of life improvements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Quail) see less | View Image Page

DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, Del. – New council members were sworn into the Air Force Sergeants Association Chapter 201 during a meeting at the Eagle Lanes Bowling Center on Dover Air Force Base March 12, 2020.

AFSA is a federally chartered veteran service organization comprised of active duty, guard, reserve and retired military members. The association lobbies on behalf of service members for quality of life and economic fairness with Congressional and military leaders on Capitol Hill, as well as within the Department of Defense.

AFSA’s influence has had a personal effect on Master Sgt. Sedelia Cordero, 436th Comptroller Squadron flight chief of finance customer service and president of ASFA Chapter 201.

“I was working on achieving my dream job of becoming a military trainer at the Air Force Academy. When I was about to take my absolute last class I needed for my [Community College of the Air Force degree], all [tuition assistance] was cut off by Congress,” said Cordero. “I was not going to be able to take my class without it. Within days, AFSA and other lobbyists stormed Capitol Hill and fought to get our TA back. I ended up being able to take my class and was hired for my dream job.”

AFSA was originally founded in 1961 by four Air Force noncommissioned officers, who recognized the need for an organization to represent the voice of all enlisted personnel to America’s elected and military leaders on Capitol Hill. Now, there are a total of seven divisions and 125 chapters worldwide.

“We are essentially built off numbers. If we do not have the numbers behind us, we don’t have a voice,” said Cordero. “The bigger our numbers, the bigger the voice.”

Ensuring their voice is heard, AFSA members remain in constant contact with Congressional and military leaders on pertinent issues.

“Through email [every week], AFSA highlights the legislative bills that are being brought up to Congress,” said Cordero. “At this moment, there are close to 20 bills that are being addressed to Congress by AFSA.”

The AFSA Chapter 201 meets every second Thursday of the month at the Eagle Lanes Bowling Center at 3 p.m. to discuss legislative bills, quality of life improvements and develop the personal connections needed to truly advocate for service members and their families.

“It’s always nice to connect with a variety of people across the base from multiple demographics,” said Master Sgt. Benjamin Morgan, 436th Maintenance Squadron resource advisor and AFSA Chapter 201 member. “[As well as], educate [them on] how AFSA works, and what it means to participate in such a long-standing organization.”

Anyone interested in learning more about the local Dover AFB AFSA chapter can attend one of the monthly meetings, or follow their Facebook page: www.facebook.com/AFSA201.