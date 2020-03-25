New York Army National Guard Soldiers of the 133rd Composite Supply Company,
part of the 53rd Troop Command, warehouse and inventory the initial
shipments of a FEMA Field Hospital for setup at the Jacob Javits Convention
Center in New York City March 25, 2020. The Javits Center will be converted
to a temporary medical facility to ease the bed shortage of New York
Hospitals as part of the state response to the COVID 19 outbreak. More than
2,000 New York National Guard Soldiers and Airmen are on duty as part of the
response effort. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Sean Madden)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2020 08:19
|Story ID:
|365906
|Location:
|NEW YORK CITY, NY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, FEMA Field Hospital for setup at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in NYC, by SrA sean madden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
