    FEMA Field Hospital for setup at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in NYC

    FEMA Field Hospital for setup at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in New York City

    NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2020

    Story by Senior Airman sean madden 

    106th Rescue Wing/Public Affairs

    New York Army National Guard Soldiers of the 133rd Composite Supply Company,
    part of the 53rd Troop Command, warehouse and inventory the initial
    shipments of a FEMA Field Hospital for setup at the Jacob Javits Convention
    Center in New York City March 25, 2020. The Javits Center will be converted
    to a temporary medical facility to ease the bed shortage of New York
    Hospitals as part of the state response to the COVID 19 outbreak. More than
    2,000 New York National Guard Soldiers and Airmen are on duty as part of the
    response effort. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Sean Madden)

    Date Taken: 03.25.2020
    Date Posted: 03.26.2020 08:19
    Story ID: 365906
    Location: NEW YORK CITY, NY, US
    This work, FEMA Field Hospital for setup at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in NYC, by SrA sean madden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NYC
    FEMA
    COVID-19
    NYANGR
    Javits Center

