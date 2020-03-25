FEMA Field Hospital for setup at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in NYC

Photo By Senior Airman sean madden | New York Army National Guard Soldiers of the 133rd Composite Supply Company, part...... read more read more

Photo By Senior Airman sean madden | New York Army National Guard Soldiers of the 133rd Composite Supply Company, part of the 53rd Troop Command, warehouse and inventory the initial shipments of a FEMA Field Hospital for setup at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in New York City March 25, 2020. The Javits Center will be converted to a temporary medical facility to ease the bed shortage of New York Hospitals as part of the state response to the COVID 19 outbreak. More than 2,000 New York National Guard Soldiers and Airmen are on duty as part of the response effort. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Sean Madden) see less | View Image Page