JTF-Bravo facilitates repatriation of US citizens from Honduras

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Daniel Owen | Colleen Hoey, U.S. Embassy Honduras chargé d’affaires, briefs U.S. citizens before...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Daniel Owen | Colleen Hoey, U.S. Embassy Honduras chargé d’affaires, briefs U.S. citizens before a repatriation flight from Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, March 25, 2020. A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules transported 78 evacuees from Honduras to Naval Air Station Norfolk, Va. The mission is part of an ongoing interagency effort led by the U.S. State Department to assist American citizens unable to return home from countries around the world during the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Owen) see less | View Image Page

SOTO CANO AIR BASE, Honduras - At the request of the U.S. State Department and at the direction of U.S. Southern Command, a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules is transporting 78 U.S. citizens from Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, who were previously unable to return home, to Naval Air Station Norfolk, Virginia.



The mission is part of an ongoing interagency effort led by the U.S. State Department to assist American citizens unable to return home from countries around the world during the COVID-19 pandemic.



"Our team has been working closely with the U.S. Embassy in Honduras to ensure we are able to fully leverage opportunities to bring American citizens home," said Col. Steven Barry, Joint Task Force-Bravo commander. "We continue to support these ongoing efforts while maintaining our posture as a ready force for U.S. Southern Command."



The U.S. Air Force C-130J is part of a regular resupply mission to Soto Cano AB. The return flight will also include mission-critical U.S. service members.



Through its Active, Reserve, and Air National Guard components, Air Mobility Command has been supporting the U.S. government's ongoing COVID-19 mitigation response efforts and executing rapid global mobility operations in support of the Federal Emergency Management Agency-led, whole-of-government effort to combat the Coronavirus outbreak.



For information about the arrival at NAS Norfolk, contact Kelly Wirfel via email at kelly.wirfel@navy.mil or by phone at +1 (757) 322-2576.



U.S. citizens affected by COVID-19 travel restrictions should visit www.travel.state.gov or call +1 (202) 501-4444 for assistance.