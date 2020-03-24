Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    From combat to couch

    Happy reunion

    Photo By Pfc. Anastasia Rakowsky | Janett is reunited with her former handler, retired Army Sgt. Michael Arnold, a former...... read more read more

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2020

    Story by Pfc. Anastasia Rakowsky 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Few 10-year-olds have traveled all over the world, served their country, or even ever saved a life. Jannett is not like most 10-year-olds, though. Janett is a military working dog with the 8th Military Working Dog Detachment, 91st Military Police Battalion, who retired from service and was adopted by her former handler Michael Arnold Mar. 24, 2020 at Fort Drum, N.Y. The German shepherd served as a patrol explosive detection dog and deployed multiple times during her career.

    While overseas, she detected multiple IEDs and weapon caches, saving countless lives and keeping Soldiers in the fight while working closely with her human companions.

    Arnold said that Janett’s presence helped boost the morale Soldiers while the two were deployed to Afghanistan from 2013 - 2014 with the Combined Joint Special Operations Task Force.

    “We were fighting, and we had had a pretty rough day,” said Arnold. “We got back to the fire base, and the mood was pretty somber. The thing that cheered everyone up was her. She would go around the room, and everyone would pet her and love on her. She made bad days better. The mood in the room would just get lighter when she was around.”

    Canines were first employed by the U.S. Army during World War II and mostly served as sentries to alert the forces to enemy activity. Today, MWDs serve a vital role in the Army. Working dogs are now used to sniff out explosives, narcotics, and intimidate as well as apprehend suspects. The dogs and their handlers have to undergo certification every year to ensure they can perform their jobs safely, properly, and efficiently. To be certified, the MWD teams have to train in obedience, odor detection, and suspect apprehension.

    Janett and Arnold’s reunion was made possible by “Mission K9”, an organization that assists in the rescue, reunion, and rehabilitation of MWDs.

    Arnold said that Janett has a lot of couch time, treats, and toys in her future.

    “She’s probably gonna be a little spoiled and she’s gonna get mighty comfortable,” Arnold said. “It’s gonna be a bit of a change for her, but I’m confident that she’ll adapt to her new surroundings.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2020
    Date Posted: 03.25.2020 16:24
    Story ID: 365879
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, From combat to couch, by PFC Anastasia Rakowsky, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    10th Mountain Division
    New York
    Fort Drum
    8th MWD Detachment

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  • Flag/Report Story

    • LEAVE A COMMENT