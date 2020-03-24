From combat to couch

Few 10-year-olds have traveled all over the world, served their country, or even ever saved a life. Jannett is not like most 10-year-olds, though. Janett is a military working dog with the 8th Military Working Dog Detachment, 91st Military Police Battalion, who retired from service and was adopted by her former handler Michael Arnold Mar. 24, 2020 at Fort Drum, N.Y. The German shepherd served as a patrol explosive detection dog and deployed multiple times during her career.



While overseas, she detected multiple IEDs and weapon caches, saving countless lives and keeping Soldiers in the fight while working closely with her human companions.



Arnold said that Janett’s presence helped boost the morale Soldiers while the two were deployed to Afghanistan from 2013 - 2014 with the Combined Joint Special Operations Task Force.



“We were fighting, and we had had a pretty rough day,” said Arnold. “We got back to the fire base, and the mood was pretty somber. The thing that cheered everyone up was her. She would go around the room, and everyone would pet her and love on her. She made bad days better. The mood in the room would just get lighter when she was around.”



Canines were first employed by the U.S. Army during World War II and mostly served as sentries to alert the forces to enemy activity. Today, MWDs serve a vital role in the Army. Working dogs are now used to sniff out explosives, narcotics, and intimidate as well as apprehend suspects. The dogs and their handlers have to undergo certification every year to ensure they can perform their jobs safely, properly, and efficiently. To be certified, the MWD teams have to train in obedience, odor detection, and suspect apprehension.



Janett and Arnold’s reunion was made possible by “Mission K9”, an organization that assists in the rescue, reunion, and rehabilitation of MWDs.



Arnold said that Janett has a lot of couch time, treats, and toys in her future.



“She’s probably gonna be a little spoiled and she’s gonna get mighty comfortable,” Arnold said. “It’s gonna be a bit of a change for her, but I’m confident that she’ll adapt to her new surroundings.”

