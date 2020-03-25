2nd SFS defends the flight line

Security forces Airmen are the guardians of Air Force bases across the globe, charged with ensuring the safety and well-being of all personnel, their families and base assets.



Defenders from the 2nd Security Forces Squadron are especially vigilant while patrolling and monitoring the flight line to ensure restricted areas are secure at all times.



"Our patrols on the flight line are done to protect our personnel and resources," said Senior Airman Justin Wilson, 2nd SFS installation access patrolman and flight line area supervisor.



Patrols conduct random antiterrorism measures (RAMs). During the RAMs, the defenders check entry control points and are attentive when watching over Airmen on the flight line. Some of the items they check for are restricted area badges, common access cards and flight line driver licenses.



"Our patrols make sure everyone is in compliance with the rules and regulations of the flight line," Wilson said.



Everyone is required to wear a restricted area badge when on the flight line as an added layer of security, unless they are working in an area where they don't have to, Wilson said. Some areas are designated as free zones, which may have contractors doing construction work.



One of the most well known security violations is 'breaking red’ which refers to an incident where an individual crosses a redline. The lines are placed on the flight line to show base personnel and contractors where not to cross. If an individual fails to follow one of these procedures, they will be apprehended and read their rights on-scene.



“When it comes down to it, the main challenge is trying to effectively do the job,” said Airman 1st Class Benjamin Neidy, 2nd SFS installation access controller. “We have to maintain a three minute response time and so we are constantly training to remain vigilant.”



To maintain their vigilance and fast response times, the SFS frequently exercises and completes RAMs by intermittently stopping people on their way out of the installation to see if they have the proper identification.



“We stop them on the way out to see if we missed someone on the way in,” Neidy said. “If they don’t have the credentials while leaving the base, how did they come on? Where did they go and why? These are all little things we do to keep the community safe.”



Without security forces out there, the assets would be vulnerable and mission wouldn't be possible, Neidy said. By keeping individuals who do not have restricted area access away from the maintainers and aircrew, these Airmen can concentrate on getting planes in the air.



"Our presence means a lot to the maintainers, aircrew, wing commander and group commanders," Wilson said. "The aircrew knows their maintainers can work on the aircraft without worrying about someone else who shouldn't be out there."

