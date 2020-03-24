NAVAL AMPHIBIOUS BASE CORONADO, Calif. -- Test results from a San Diego military treatment facility confirmed two sailors assigned to Naval Special Warfare (NSW) tested positive for Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), Mar. 22. They are the first two Naval Special Warfare personnel with confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in Navy Region Southwest.



There are now a total of six confirmed COVID-19 cases within NSW. Four NSW sailors are currently isolated and restricted in movement onboard Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor where they tested positive while training, in addition to the two new cases in San Diego.



The two Naval Special Warfare sailors who tested positive for COVID-19 are currently isolated at their places of residence and restricted in movement in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. Others who were in close contact with the sailors are quarantined in accordance with CDC guidelines. They remain in close contact with medical professionals.



Naval Special Warfare will not provide or confirm the rate of any of the sailors who tested positive for COVID-19 in support of operational security.



U.S. Special Operations Command and the Navy are committed to taking every measure possible to protect the health of our force. We remain in close coordination with local agencies, base tenant commands, and public health authorities to ensure the well-being of our personnel and the local community.



For questions, contact Naval Special Warfare Command Public Affairs at 619-537-1351.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.24.2020 Date Posted: 03.24.2020 18:18 Story ID: 365816 Location: NAVAL AMPHIBIOUS BASE CORONADO, CA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval Special Warfare: Two Sailors Test Positive for COVID-19 in Navy Region Southwest, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.