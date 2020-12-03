Schriever becomes first Space Force installation to host SMART training

Photo By Kathryn Calvert | David Stargel, 711th Human Performance Wing chief scientist, gives a presentation on...... read more read more Photo By Kathryn Calvert | David Stargel, 711th Human Performance Wing chief scientist, gives a presentation on the components of brain health and performance during the Strategic Memory Advanced Reasoning Training at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado, March 12, 2020. The training is the first of its kind to be hosted at a Space Force installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kathryn Calvert) see less | View Image Page

The 50th Space Wing hosted its first ever Strategic Memory Advanced Reasoning Training March 11 - 16 in the Schriever Air Force Base Auditorium.





The wing is the first in the United States Space Force and second in the Department of the Air Force certified to host the training.





Jessica Ditson, 50th SW violence prevention integrator, training host. Earned her credentials, Ditson through a week-long workshop at Wright-Patterson AFB Ohio. After earning her credentials, she attended the University of Texas at Dallas for a week to become a certified training instructor. Additionally, she had to complete 40 hours of online training.





“SMART training focuses on enhancing brain (mental) performance by focusing on strategic attention, integrated reasoning and innovation strategies to form cognitive resilience,” Ditson said.





The training covered the following topics:



Strategic attention – the ability to limit distractions.



Integrated reasoning – the ability to transform thoughts into high-level ideas to improve problem-solving, memory and reasoning.



Innovation – Shifting routine thinking into action-plans and diverse perspectives that work to propel personal and professional goals forward.





“This training provides an avenue for Airmen to take control of their cognitive energy and decide how to spend it,” Ditson said. “How cool would it be to be able to be a part of the mission here and be able to have enough energy at the end of the day to engage with family and friends? Anyone can benefit from the techniques taught in this training.”





This iteration of the training included two, three-hour sessions Airmen could attend for free. The wing is planning to host more trainings like this in the future once the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.





“Our brains are an important muscle to keep in shape,” said Jan Devitt, 50th SW community support coordinator, and training participant. “This training is an excellent way to learn how we can do things more efficiently and effectively. It's backed with years of research and role-play examples for learning the information in a comprehensive manner.”