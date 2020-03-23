Let the Exchange Do the Shopping with Buy Online, Pick Up in Store

Courtesy Photo | For Soldiers, Airmen, retirees, disabled Veterans and military families contending...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | For Soldiers, Airmen, retirees, disabled Veterans and military families contending with the social distancing challenges of COVID-19, leveraging their Exchange benefit is made easier with the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s Buy Online, Pick Up in Store service. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – For Soldiers, Airmen, retirees, disabled Veterans and military families contending with the social distancing challenges of COVID-19, leveraging their Exchange benefit is made easier with the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s Buy Online, Pick Up in Store service.



Authorized military shoppers with installation access can go to ShopMyExchange.com, click on what they need, choose the “Pick Up in Store” option and select their Exchange location. The Exchange will contact shoppers when their order is ready to be picked up at the Customer Service desk.



“Buy Online, Pick Up in Store adds convenience and saves shoppers time at no extra cost,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Luis Reyes, Exchange senior enlisted advisor. “While some products may be subject to rationing or temporarily unavailable during the COVID-19 pandemic, the ability to order online and pick up at the store helps reduce time spent shopping to better protect the community.”



ShopMyExchange.com offers more than 2 million items and military-exclusive pricing—tax free. 100% of Exchange earnings, including those from online purchases, support Warfighters and their families through military Quality-of-Life programs and improving the customer shopping experience.



For more information, shoppers can visit www.ShopMyExchange.com/customer-service/shipping-delivery/click-to-brick.



Facebook-friendly version: Let the Exchange do the shopping! Military shoppers can use the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s Buy Online, Pick Up in Store service for convenience and social distancing at no extra cost. Visit ShopMyExchange.com, click on what you need and select the “Pick Up in Store” option. The Exchange will contact you when your order is ready for pickup at the Customer Service desk. Learn more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-1iU.



-- 30 --



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 62nd-largest retailer in the United States. Its earnings provided $2.3 billion in dividends to support military morale, welfare and recreation programs over the last 10 years. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



###



Media Notes:



For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact Marisa Conner at 214-312-5111 or connermar@aafes.com.



Follow the Exchange:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/shopmyexchange

Twitter: https://twitter.com/shopmyexchange

Instagram: @shopmyexchange