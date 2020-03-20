Army & Air Force Exchange Service Community Hub Delivers Real-Time Information on COVID-19

Courtesy Photo | The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is delivering real-time updates on COVID-19 to...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is delivering real-time updates on COVID-19 to the nation’ Warfighters and military families via its online Community Hub - publicaffairs-sme.com/Community/covid19 see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is delivering real-time updates on COVID-19 to the nation’s Warfighters and military families via its online Community Hub.



“The Hub is a go-to source of near-real-time information on how COVID-19 may affect the military community’s Exchange shopping experience,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Luis Reyes, the Exchange senior enlisted advisor. “The Exchange is all in to support our Nation’s heroes during this uncertain time, and the Hub is a terrific resource on the latest news.”



The Hub features updates from the Exchange’s social media and public affairs channels on cleaning protocols, adjustments to operating hours, etc., a FAQ section and more. Find out more at https://publicaffairs-sme.com/Community/covid19.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 62nd-largest retailer in the United States. Its earnings provided $2.3 billion in dividends to support military morale, welfare and recreation programs over the last 10 years. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



