7th AF Airman Supports Military and Families at Osan Air Base

U.S. military members serving in the Republic of Korea have the responsibility to protect over 51 million people on a daily basis.



The 7th Air Force is the Numbered Air Force that provides oversight as the air component for each of these warfighters. It’s the job of the commander support staff to ensure that 7th AF leaders have the right administrative tools ready to make critical decisions for the troops.



Airmen assigned to the NAF CSS have to be subject matter experts in their field and be an asset to commanders. Directors and headquarters staff have a no fail mission requiring accurate information effecting the safety and security of the Korean peninsula. This is the very reason that Senior Airman Aaliyah Sumpter, 7th AF CSS technician, is part of the NAF command support team.



“I am a SME on administrative matters that directly have an impact on Airmen's careers,” she said. “I also gather and provide important information to various decision makers as they execute the mission. It is important because I aid commanders with their programs to ensure informed decisions are delivered to Airmen and to assist them to fulfill our mission. Additionally, I ensure our Airmen are well taken care of with their promotions, recognitions, and quality of life matters.”



The Columbia, South Carolina, native joined the U.S. Air Force after a recommendation from her family and participating in the Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps during high school. Her career has since led to many unique opportunities around the globe.



“I worked at the post office at Yokota Air Base in Japan as a postal clerk, then moved to the 36th Airlift Squadron as CSS Technician,” Sumpter said. “This was quite a learning experience because each job and squadron were very different. I love how my Air Force Specialty Code can be assigned to any unit because it is nice to have a change of environments sometimes.”



Sumpter doesn’t stop taking care of Airmen and their families when she is off duty. She also volunteers at the Osan Air Base United Service Organization by cooking food, planning programs and cleaning the facility for base residents to enjoy. While Sumpter enjoys using her free time making sure others are taken care of, she still finds time to explore the unique culture of the peninsula.



“My experience in the Republic of Korea has been great,” she said. “I love trying all of the foods here and my favorite as of now is Budae Jjigae (Army Stew/G.I Soup). I love traveling around and exploring all of the popular cities and learning about the Korean culture. If my follow-on was not Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam in Hawaii, I probably would have extended for another year because I am really enjoying myself.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.23.2020 Date Posted: 03.23.2020 01:05 Story ID: 365662 Location: KR Hometown: COLUMBIA, SC, US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 7th AF Airman Supports Military and Families at Osan Air Base, by TSgt Matthew Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.