Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Naval Special Warfare: Three Additional Positive COVID-19 Cases Onboard Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor – One Tests Negative

    SILVERDALE, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2020

    Courtesy Story

    Naval Special Warfare Command

    SILVERDALE, Wash. -- Test results confirmed three first-class petty officers assigned to Naval Special Warfare who were training at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor tested positive for Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), Mar. 21. Naval Special Warfare confirmed its first positive case, also onboard Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor, Mar. 19. A test on a fifth member of Naval Special Warfare was negative for the disease. All four confirmed positive cases display signs of improvement.

    The four Naval Special Warfare petty officers who tested positive for COVID-19 are currently isolated on base and restricted in movement in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Guidelines. The other members of the group who were in close contact with the sailors currently do not display symptoms, but are also quarantined on base in accordance with CDC Guidelines. They remain in close contact with medical professionals.

    Naval Special Warfare will not provide or confirm the rate of any of the four petty officers who tested positive for COVID-19 in support of operational security.

    U.S. Special Operations Command and the Navy are committed to taking every measure possible to protect the health of our force. We remain in close coordination with local agencies, base tenant commands, and public health authorities to ensure the well-being of our personnel and the local community.

    For questions, contact Naval Special Warfare Command Public Affairs at 619-537-1351.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2020
    Date Posted: 03.22.2020 20:15
    Story ID: 365659
    Location: SILVERDALE, WA, US 
    Web Views: 16
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Special Warfare: Three Additional Positive COVID-19 Cases Onboard Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor – One Tests Negative, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    NSW
    Naval Special Warfare Command
    WARCOM
    Coronavirus
    COVID-19
    COVID
    Coronavirus Disease 2019

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  • Flag/Report Story

    • LEAVE A COMMENT