Naval Special Warfare: Three Additional Positive COVID-19 Cases Onboard Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor – One Tests Negative

SILVERDALE, Wash. -- Test results confirmed three first-class petty officers assigned to Naval Special Warfare who were training at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor tested positive for Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), Mar. 21. Naval Special Warfare confirmed its first positive case, also onboard Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor, Mar. 19. A test on a fifth member of Naval Special Warfare was negative for the disease. All four confirmed positive cases display signs of improvement.



The four Naval Special Warfare petty officers who tested positive for COVID-19 are currently isolated on base and restricted in movement in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Guidelines. The other members of the group who were in close contact with the sailors currently do not display symptoms, but are also quarantined on base in accordance with CDC Guidelines. They remain in close contact with medical professionals.



Naval Special Warfare will not provide or confirm the rate of any of the four petty officers who tested positive for COVID-19 in support of operational security.



U.S. Special Operations Command and the Navy are committed to taking every measure possible to protect the health of our force. We remain in close coordination with local agencies, base tenant commands, and public health authorities to ensure the well-being of our personnel and the local community.



For questions, contact Naval Special Warfare Command Public Affairs at 619-537-1351.

