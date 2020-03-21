Reserve Soldiers continue commitment, readiness for Southwest Asia mission

Photo By Sgt. Erick Yates | U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 4 Reyson Saballa, senior warrant officer assigned to...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Erick Yates | U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 4 Reyson Saballa, senior warrant officer assigned to Detachment 1 – U.S. Army Reserve Cyber Protection Brigade, 335th Signal Command (Theater), listens during a deployment brief at the Army Research Laboratory, College Park, Maryland, February 22. The Detachment assembled for a ceremony to receive official deployment orders for the next rotation to the Regional Cyber Center -- Southwest, Asia. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Sgt. Erick Yates) see less | View Image Page

Washington – Early on a non-working Saturday morning Army Reserve cyber and signal Soldiers demonstrated continued commitment in readiness and mission as they assembled to receive official deployment orders for the next rotation to the Regional Cyber Center -- Southwest, Asia, at the Army Research laboratory, located near College Park, Maryland, February 22.



Soldiers assigned to Detachment 1 – U.S. Army Reserve Cyber Protection Brigade, 335th Signal Command (Theater), received well wishes from leadership, family, and colleagues during the small gathering which included attendance by – Maj. Gen. John H. Phillips, commander 335th

SC (T), Col. Benjamin Bourgoyne, commander USAR-CPB, and Command Sgt. Maj. Timothy Eddy, senior enlisted adviser for the Brigade.



During his remarks, Maj. Gen. Phillips, acknowledged the hard work, effort and balance the Soldiers have done in preparation to deploy. From keeping familial responsibilities in order prior to leaving and then balancing the focus for civilian career.



“The RCC SWA mission is augmented by Army Reserve Soldiers and they make up the key competency core of the RCC SWA.” said Phillips.



He went on to explain how Army Reserve detachments provide support for major operations conducted during the RCC SWA mission rotation.



As Col. Bourgoyne delivered his remarks, he thanked the family members for attending and of course the Soldiers for volunteering for this mission. He then summarized how the role of the Nation’s Army Reserve Soldiers have changed, requiring more focus and readiness in terms of missioning.



“We’ve gone from being a strategic reserve force to aid national defense to becoming a force integrated into the rotation of troops overseas,” said Bourgoyne.



This change in force readiness “causes a much different environment for serving the Nation,” he said. Adding, “The Soldiers assembled here today have answered the call.”



“As an Army Reserve detachment, we achieved the required training to be ready for this mission,” said Chief Warrant Officer 4 Reyson Saballa, Detachment 1 senior warrant officer.



“For the junior Soldiers on this deployment, Chief and I want to focus on developing their technical skills in areas essential to the mission,” said Maj. Moon K. Lee, Detachment 1 commander.



The USAR-CPB supports missions against U.S. adversaries in cyberspace and empowers Army, joint, and combined maneuver forces in the delivery of kinetic effects.