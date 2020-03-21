Tulsa District Updates Status of Boat Ramps

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Tulsa District provides an update on boat ramp status throughout the district.



Any parks currently open will remain open, unless there's a public health concern, the ramps will remain accessible.



Parks currently closed will remain closed and those areas have ramps that will not be accessible.



There are several day use areas that have ramps and those will remain open unless we determine to close them at a later date due to health concerns.



Ramps within lease areas and state parks will be at the discretion of the state or the lease holder.



Please be safe, practice social distancing and wear a life jacket when on the water.



Guests planning to visit USACE lakes for any reason are encouraged to call the lake project office before planning their trip to obtain site-specific closures, such as parks and boat ramps. Lake office numbers can be found on our website at: https://www.swt.usace.army.mil/Missions/Recreation/



These changes, officials said, are being made in an abundance of caution and to protect guests, volunteers and staff.



Officials urge anyone visiting a USACE lake to follow the CDC’s guidelines regarding social distancing and remain diligent. CDC guidelines and more information can be found at www.conoravirus.gov.



The Tulsa District is the largest provider of recreational opportunities in the Army Corps of Engineers, Southwestern Division. Lake-specific recreation information can be found at the Tulsa District webpage at www.swt.usace.army.mil.

