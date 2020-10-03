Fort Carson, City of Fountain formalize partnership

Courtesy Photo | FORT CARSON, Colo. — Col. Brian K. Wortinger, right, commander, U.S. Army Garrison...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | FORT CARSON, Colo. — Col. Brian K. Wortinger, right, commander, U.S. Army Garrison Fort Carson; and Gabriel Ortega, mayor, City of Fountain, sign an Intergovernmental Support Agreement March 6, 2020, at Fountain City Hall. (Photo by Scott Prater) see less | View Image Page

By Scott Prater



Mountaineer staff



Fort Carson and City of Fountain leaders gathered at Fountain City Hall to announce and sign a new partnership agreement March 6, 2020.



The pact, known as an Intergovernmental Support Agreement (IGSA), stipulates that the City of Fountain will begin managing Fort Carson’s pest control services in April 2020.



Col. Brian K. Wortinger, commander, U.S. Army Garrison Fort Carson; and Gabriel Ortega, mayor, City of Fountain, officially signed the agreement in Fountain city council chambers.



“Thanks to Col. Wortinger for bringing this opportunity to us,” Ortega said. “I know it really eases some things operationally for Fort Carson and allows us to help manage and complete tasks for the installation. This makes sense for Fountain, as many Soldiers and their Families live here in the city and we want to support Fort Carson as much as possible. This (IGSA) is a first for Fountain and is a good starting point. We have some other agreements that we can hopefully accomplish in the future. We want to become a model for the rest of the U.S. military command.”



The partners began working on this specific IGSA about a year ago, according to Fountain Communications Manager John Trylch.



“We thought (the IGSA) was the right size and scope, where we could learn the necessary lessons and run through the process,” Trylch said. “We’re excited to move forward with providing the necessary pest control services to the Fort Carson installation.”



Fort Carson leaders were looking for a more efficient delivery of services, while also looking to save federal taxpayers money, Wortinger explained.



“From our perspective, we’re trying to be a great community partner,” he said. “We were fortunate enough to complete an agreement for utilities with the City of Colorado Springs and now this pest control agreement with City of Fountain, and this agreement is really the tip of the iceberg. Many of the things we do within Fort Carson are things we currently contract out, but we believe they can be completed more effectively by partnering with communities in the Pikes Peak Region, hopefully keeping those dollars more local and effecting local employment.”