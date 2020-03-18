10th Mountain Division welcomes new senior enlisted leader

Command Sgt. Maj. Mario Terenas took over from outgoing Command Sgt. Maj. Samuel Roark as senior enlisted leader for the 10th Mountain Division (LI) during a change of responsibility ceremony March 18, 2020, at Magrath gym on Fort Drum, N.Y.



Maj. Gen. Brian Mennes, commanding general of the 10th Mountain Division, praised Roark for his works while serving as the division command sergeant major.



“Besides being a proven combat leader, Command Sgt. Maj. Roark is an amazing Soldier, man of honor, role model, husband, and friend,” said Mennes. “I think he cares for Soldiers more than anyone could know.”



Mennes said Roark’s passion for Soldiers was evident throughout his time as command sergeant major, “whether it was fixing range facilities, work with the team to get barracks in better shape for the Soldiers, overseeing construction for the NCO Academy- it’s that passion for Soldiers that drives him.”



Roark thanked leaders in the division and North Country for supporting him during his time as command sergeant major.



“I truly say this has been one of the best experiences I’ve had in the Army and you, the division, are the best this country has to offer,” said Roark. “It’s been a pleasure serving with you.”



Terenas, thanked Mennes for the opportunity of serving as command sergeant major of the division.



“I will not be average,” said Terenas. “I will give it my all every single day, and I will leave all of it on the field.”



Terenas most recently served as Command Sergeant Major of U.S. Army Cadet Command and Fort Knox, Kentucky. He enlisted in the U.S. Army as an infantryman and has held every infantry leadership position from team leader to command sergeant major. Terenas has deployed to Iraq in Support of Operation Iraqi Freedom twice and once to Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.18.2020 Date Posted: 03.20.2020 12:19 Story ID: 365582 Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 10th Mountain Division welcomes new senior enlisted leader, by SPC Kay Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.