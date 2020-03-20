Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District cancels campground reservations from March 23 to May 15

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Tulsa District announce campground closures in Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas in response to the coronavirus.



The cancellations will not affect those campers already at the campgrounds.



USACE campgrounds that are currently open will honor active reservations through Sunday, March 22. We will not accept any new reservations after Sunday, March 22 for parks that are currently open.



Individuals with reservations through March 22 will be able to camp for the entirety of their reservation.

No new reservations will be accepted after March 22.



Campground reservations scheduled between March 23 and May 15 will be cancelled.



Refunds will be provided through Recreation One-Stop (1-877-444-6777 or recreation.gov). Reservations after May 15 will be reevaluated at a future date.



No new campers will be accepted at first-come, first-serve campsites effective Thursday, March 19.



Guests planning to visit USACE lakes for any reason are encouraged to call the lake project office before planning their trip to obtain site-specific closures, such as parks and boat ramps. Lake office numbers can be found on our website at: https://www.swt.usace.army.mil/Missions/Recreation/



These measures are in addition to operational changes the Southwestern Division announced earlier this week.



These changes, officials said, are being made in an abundance of caution and to protect guests, volunteers and staff.



Those changes included:

• All USACE sponsored events, tournaments, volunteer activities and public meetings are cancelled until further notice.

• Special event or activity permits will not be issued; those permits that have already been granted will be considered for revocation based on the Center for Disease Control’s guidelines.

• Visitor centers and lake offices are closed to the public until further notice.

• Campgrounds that are currently closed will not reopen until further notice.

• Day use facilities, such as group shelters, are subject to evolving conditions and may not be available. Please call the local project for the latest information.

• Corps of Engineers personnel will stop all site visits or inspections for shoreline management activities until further notice.





Officials urge anyone visiting a USACE lake to follow the CDC’s guidelines regarding social distancing and remain diligent. CDC guidelines and more information can be found at www.conoravirus.gov.



The Tulsa District is the largest provider of recreational opportunities in the Army Corps of Engineers, Southwestern Division. Lake-specific recreation information can be found at the Tulsa District webpage at www.swt.usace.army.mil.

