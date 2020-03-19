Corps’ LA District reassures commitment to public, takes measures to protect workforce

LOS ANGELES – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District is taking precautionary measures to protect its workforce, while also remaining committed to the communities it serves during the COVID-19 public health emergency.



“Our top priority is ensuring every member of our team has a safe and healthy workplace, as well as ensuring the health and safety of our contractors, our partners and the communities we serve,” said Col. Aaron Barta, LA District commander. “The LA District has a plan in place for continuity of operations during this pandemic and is prepared to respond accordingly."



The District remains fully operational, while leveraging flexible work schedules, situational telework, technology, and virtual and teleconference meetings to keep projects moving forward. At this time, however, large events and public meetings have been cancelled or postponed, and the Corps’ Operations Division is limiting ranger patrols on its Corps-owned property.



The District continues to work with its local, county, state and federal partners on projects throughout its 226,000-square-mile operating area.



Construction activities are ongoing, and the organization continues to monitor and fully staff its dams and other flood-risk management facilities, as well as conduct environmental monitoring and inspections to ensure its mission of providing continued public safety to local communities.



Additionally, the Corps’ Regulatory Program is processing permits, with the request that applicants, consultants, agencies and the general public submit all correspondence electronically to minimize potential disruptions or delays. To submit a permit request, please visit https://www.spl.usace.army.mil/Missions/Regulatory/.



Section 408 reviews and permits may experience a delay in processing. The Corps also is asking that applicants submit all correspondence electronically as well. For more information, email spl.408permits@usace.army.mil.



Additionally, disruption to normal operations caused by the COVID-19 pandemic may result in responses to FOIA requests being delayed. Information about how to submit a FOIA request can be found at: https://www.usace.army.mil/FOIA.aspx. FOIA requests also can be submitted to: foia-spl@usace.army.mil.



The LA District continues to monitor the COVID-19 emergency situation and is coordinating with local, state and federal public health officials for updates.



In accordance with Department of Defense guidance released March 13, the LA District is limiting all official travel, including Permanent Change of Station, temporary duty assignments and government-funded leave, from now to May 11. Exemptions may be granted for mission-essential travel.



ABOUT US

The LA District provides civil works and military engineering support to Southern California, Nevada, Arizona and parts of Utah. The area encompasses 226,000 square miles, which includes 420 miles of coastline, 14 harbors and the highest, lowest and hottest spots in the contiguous 48 states.



Among the 14 navigation projects and 13 miles of breakwaters maintained by the district are the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, which account for a majority of West Coast trade and shipping.



The district also is responsible for the operation and maintenance of 16 dams and 54 miles of flood control channels; military missions at nine installations, including construction of a hospital at Fort Irwin, California, and F-35 fighter jet facilities at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona; ecosystem restoration projects for the improvement of aquatic and riparian habitat; and a robust Interagency and International Support program, which includes support to the Department of Homeland Security and rehabilitation of infrastructure at Veterans Affairs’ facilities.

