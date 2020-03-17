Fort Carson commanders host COVID-19 virtual town hall

By Scott Prater



Mountaineer staff



Editor’s note: This was updated as more information became available from the March 17, 2020, town hall. For the most up-to-date information visit https://carson.army.mil/, and follow Facebook @USArmyFortCarson.



FORT CARSON, Colo. — Fort Carson leaders hosted a virtual town hall to address concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic March 16, 2020. The intent of the town hall was to inform Soldiers, Families and community members about decisions and actions undertaken as Army leaders work to safeguard the local community.



Maj. Gen. Matthew W. McFarlane, commanding general, 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson; Command Sgt. Maj. T.J. Holland, senior enlisted leader, 4th Inf. Div. and Fort Carson; Col. Brian K. Wortinger, commander, U.S. Army Garrison Fort Carson; and Col. Eric S. Edwards, commander, Evans Army Community Hospital, addressed listeners from the Division headquarters and spoke about the community’s concerns via Facebook live.



The virtual town hall attracted more than 115,000 views and elicited more than 5,100 comments.



“We want to help prevent the spread of the corona virus, if at all possible and if it happens, to quickly contain it,” said McFarlane, during his opening statement. “As a response to the coronavirus pandemic, it is imperative that we continue to communicate effectively to everyone within our area, and provide the most accurate and timely information to all of our service members, civilians and Family members.”



McFarlane explained he fully appreciates there is a level of uncertainty and concern across the community, and he and his staff are working with leaders across Fort Carson to alleviate those concerns to the greatest extent possible.



“This situation is rapidly evolving,” he said. “We will remain engaged with local, state and national community leaders as well as other local installations in the Colorado Springs community. Changes to policy and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are happening by the hour or several times a day. I would ask (listeners) to stay plugged into sessions like this, our Facebook page, other social media sources on this post and the chain of command, so we can provide you with what we know and what the facts are as soon as we know them.”



McFarlane announced as of March 17, 2020, there are zero confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Fort Carson.



“We greatly appreciate all of your collective efforts to safeguard our community thus far,” he said. “If this status changes we will provide an immediate update.”



Over the last two weeks, according to the 4th Inf. Div. commander, Fort Carson medical staff have screened nearly 3,500 personnel for the coronavirus and only 25 have required further testing with the State of Colorado.



“We are waiting on results that should arrive (over the next few days) and will update the community if there are any positive cases,” he said. “We’ve also restricted movement of 47 personnel, which included Soldiers and their Family members because of recent overseas travel or possible exposure to the coronavirus. My top priority and our leadership’s top priority is protecting the great Fort Carson com­munity and specifically the Soldiers, civilians and Family members who work on Fort Carson as we also strive to preserve the readiness of our formations. If adversaries choose to test our nation during this time, Fort Carson will be ready to answer that call.”



Fort Carson leaders broached several topics during the hour-long town hall, including: post quarantine procedures, unit physical training, virus testing procedures, travel restrictions and procedures, Ivy Warrior Restaurants, social distancing practices, Army schooling updates, travel following deployments, telework options, post shuttle operations, upcoming NTC rotations and retiree access to the commissary and exchange, among other topics.



Edwards explained that Evans Army Community Hospital will operate normally with regular hours and the hospital medical staff will continue to observe safe practices and follow their emergency training.



McFarlane capped the town hall by responding to a comment from a listener about why so many restrictions have been set in place.



“The (U.S.) President has declared a national emergency,” McFarlane said. “So we’re taking steps necessary to contain the virus where it is and prevent its spread. We’re taking actions that we deem prudent and aligned with the state and local governments to help ensure we’re meeting that intent in preventing the spread. There is no need to panic. There is going to be some hardship involved as we make adjustments, and we’re asking our chain of command to apply common sense as we limit the exposure of the virus.”



Fort Carson leaders ask all community members to remained updated by visiting the Fort Carson Facebook Page at U.S. Army Fort Carson and the post’s website at www.carson.army.mil.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.17.2020 Date Posted: 03.19.2020 12:43 Story ID: 365510 Location: US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Carson commanders host COVID-19 virtual town hall, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.