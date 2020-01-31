U.S. Navy Recruiters Swarm Los Angeles FitExpo

by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Preston Jarrett, Navy Recruiting Command Public Affairs



LOS ANGELES (NNS) – U.S. Navy recruiters from around the nation participated in the 2020 Los Angeles FitExpo on Jan. 25-26 to raise Navy awareness during the Los Angeles “Swarm” event.



The FitExpo is a California-based event that includes competitions, classes, health food and supplement promotions, and other fitness-related activities.



Navy Counselor 1st Class Josh Yates, assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Rocky Mountain, said he was excited for the opportunity to participate.



“I got a call asking if I wanted to come to the swarm, and I said ‘of course,’” said Yates. “California is great. I’ve been here three other times, and it’s always a good experience.”



Being a fitness enthusiast, Yates said his motivation comes from both his father and his two daughters.



“My dad was in the Army for 20 years,” said Yates. “I remember when he got back from one of his deployments in Bosnia, he was super ripped, looking like the Hulk, and I thought ‘that’s my goal.’ I was 160 pounds when I came into the Navy. I’m 205 now. I’ve got a pretty good stature now, I’d like to think, but I just want to be healthy for my kids. I want to be able to run around with them, when they get older, without getting hurt.”



Formerly a Navy Master-at-Arms, Yates said that he became a career Navy recruiter because he wanted to help others.



“I wanted to be able to take somebody from a tough situation and give them something better with more stability,” said Yates. “I wanted to make a life-changing impact.”



Yates said that he’d consider the swarm evolution to be a successful endeavor on the Navy’s part.



“It was long. Long hours and hard work, but I feel like it was very beneficial as far as spreading Navy awareness,” said Yates. “We made a lot of great connections. I don’t know how other swarms have gone outside of LA, but we met a lot of influencers, so it definitely boosted the Navy’s following.”



When asked about attending future swarms, Yates expressed an interest in taking part.



“It’s easier than the regular recruiting 9-to-5,” said Yates. “I’d love to do it again.”



Navy Recruiting Command consists of a command headquarters, two Navy Recruiting Regions, 15 Navy Recruiting Districts and 11 Navy Talent Acquisition Groups that serve more than 815 recruiting stations across the world. Their combined goal is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy.



