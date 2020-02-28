Lebanese Armed Forces Promote Health throughout the Region

Courtesy Photo | U.S. special operators and the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) team distributed health and...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. special operators and the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) team distributed health and hygiene kits to school children across Lebanon, Feb. 27-28, 2020. see less | View Image Page

LEBANON – U.S. special operators and the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) team distributed health and hygiene kits to school children across Lebanon, Feb. 27-28, 2020.



The Lebanese civil affairs team coordinated the receipt of supplies, identified schools across the four regions of Lebanon and distributed the kits. This project was conducted during the final two school days before the Lebanese government closed down all schools to contain the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).



“Our Lebanon-based special operators and Lebanese CMIC team distributed health and hygiene kits to over 20,000 school children around the end of February,” said a senior SOF operator. “This came at a critical time as Lebanese schools recently shut down due to COVID 19 scares.”



The distribution of health and hygiene kits project was proposed by the U.S. special operators in Lebanon and funded by the Overseas Humanitarian, Disaster, and Civic Aid (OHDACA).



Lebanon is part of the U.S. Central Command Coalition nations that are working to promote peace and stability within CENTCOM's area of responsibility and beyond. Their contributions are an example of how the international community is working together to enhance capabilities, share information, and address destabilizing issues in the region.