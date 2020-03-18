Army & Air Force Exchange Service Committed to Supporting Warfighters During COVID-19 Pandemic

DALLAS – As COVID-19 continues to create uncertainty, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service remains committed to supporting Soldiers, Airmen and military families.



“The Exchange has a nearly 125-year-old history of standing with Warfighters, and we continue to take care of our Nation’s heroes during these uncertain times,” said Exchange Director/CEO Tom Shull. “We are unlike any other retailer—and we stand with military communities during this challenging time.”



At most locations, main Exchange stores are open but hours may be reduced or changed to allow for thorough cleaning and restocking. Exchange restaurants are open too but are transitioning to take-out service to align with social distancing measures.



“The wide range of support we offer the communities we are honored to serve—from Military Clothing stores, Express gas stations and malls —are here for you, but hours may vary,” Shull said. “ShopMyExchange.com is always open. Buy online, pickup in store services are also an option for many locations.”



Preventive measures the Exchange has taken to keep military communities and its workforce safe include:

• Disinfecting customer service and sales points multiple times daily

• Cleaning product demo displays and high-traffic fixtures

• Routinely cleaning theaters, mall stores and restrooms



Exchange restaurants have a long history of strong food safety and sanitation practices. All food service workers are trained on safety, cleanliness and personal hygiene when hired. In addition, all associates review and follow food safety and hygiene measures in our name brand partners’ operations manuals.



For the most up-to-date information on Exchange operations, visit the Exchange’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/shopmyexchange/.



