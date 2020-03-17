Navy EOD Seeking OCS Applicants for September 2020 Board

The Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Community is seeking highly motivated officer candidates for their annual Officer Candidate School (OCS) accession board, which will be held in September 2020. The application is due by August 7 and is open to both civilians and Fleet transfers who have completed a Bachelor’s degree.



Interested civilian candidates should contact their local officer recruiter to begin the OCS application. Fleet candidates should submit required information in accordance with the Enlisted to Officer Commissioning Program (OPNAVINST 1420.1B). In addition to the standard officer application process, both civilian and Fleet officer candidates must complete an EOD Warfare physical screening test as well as an interview and assessment with an EOD officer. A full checklist of application items can be found here.



Cmdr. Nicholas Quihuis, the community manager for EOD officers, recommends that candidates begin preparing their applications now as the board is only held once a year and is competitive. He said the ideal candidates are strong in mind and body and ready to serve the Navy as a commissioned officer.



“As one of the five unrestricted line warfare communities, we are looking for an officer candidate with an agile mind who can excel in any critical role they are placed in,” said Quihuis.



Quihuis also recommended that interested officer candidates contact him via email (nicholas.r.quihuis@navy.mil) to learn more about the community, arrange for an officer interview and schedule their physical fitness assessment at the nearest EOD command or Navy Talent Acquisition Group.



Navy EOD officers are charged with small-unit leadership and receive specialized training to handle chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive weapons to clear explosive hazards on land, at sea and under the sea. They work closely with special operations forces and conventional forces to provide access and maneuverability to achieve their missions. The intelligence they gather from rendering safe foreign weaponry can be used to paint accurate intelligence pictures to defeat networks and deter future threats.



Quihuis said the EOD community is tight-knit and looks for humble, problem-solving, physically fit and mentally tough men and women who desire to serve their country and are willing to work toward creating an environment where America is undeterred by the threat of explosives.



“Right now, we are developing the future of the EOD force to face threats associated with great power competition,” said Quihuis. “We need servant leaders and quite professionals who can conceptualize the tactical and strategic impacts that the EOD community makes every day in defense of our nation.”



For more information on the Navy EOD officer accession program, visit https://www.public.navy.mil/bupers-npc/officer/communitymanagers/active/Unrestricted/Pages/ExplosiveOrdnanceDisposalOCM.aspx



For more information on the Navy EOD community, follow us on social media:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/navy-explosive-ordnance-disposal

Instagram: @officialnavyeod

