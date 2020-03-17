Every Sailor, a recruiter; every Reserve center, a recruiting station

By Navy Recruiting Command Staff



Walking into a Navy Operational Support Center, one can learn a lot about the Navy Reserve. These centers provide training, administration, logistic, medical, and operational support to all Navy Reserve personnel across the globe. But up until recently, the one thing this one-stop shop couldn’t provide, was a way into the Navy Reserve.



To close the gap, and better achieve the Chief of Naval Personnel’s Fiscal Year 20 goals for MyNavyHR, Commander, Navy Recruiting Command (CNRC) placed recruiters in Navy Operational Support Centers (NOSC) around the nation.



“Quite frankly, having recruiters continuously working in close proximity with NOSC staff directly supports the strategic design of Naval Education and Training Command (NETC),” said Rear Adm. Robert C. Nowakowski, Deputy Commander, Navy Recruiting Command. “It provides a mechanism to more actively and routinely engage civilians and Active, Reserve, and Full time Support (FTS) Sailors to share experiences, knowledge, opportunities, and benefits.”



By placing recruiters in NOSCs, CNRC hopes to participate in more local market recruiting, partner with NOSC staff in a unity to align the proper assets to the proper markets, and maximize outreach by engaging in community events and efforts. They are also hoping to introduce Sailors coming off active duty to the opportunities available to them in the Reserves. This is particularly effective in fleet concentration areas.



“The placement of a Reserve Recruiter in the building has been a welcome addition to the NOSC Pearl Harbor family,” said Cmdr. JoAnn O’Beirne, commanding officer, NOSC Pearl Harbor. “Being in a Fleet concentration area, the added Reserve recruiting presence has provided a direct line for active duty sailors to seamlessly transition to the Reserves once they leave active duty. It has been a huge win to have a person who can reach out to local commands and engage with the Sailors face-to-face ensuring they get their questions answered, and making the transition process from the active to the reserve component less complicated and more personable.”



To win in today’s competitive environment, Nowakowski said it is imperative that we adapt our processes to ensure that every component of the Navy’s Force Development enterprise transforms to become better, faster and more effective.



“EVERY SAILOR MATTERS,” said Nowakowski. “We must act with precision and exquisite coordination in every aspect of our daily business.”



This isn’t a new concept, said Cmdr. Del Gray, director for Prior Service Accessions. Before 2006, this was something the Navy was already doing. But in 2006 there was a large active component/reserve component integration that merged all recruiting functions under NRC, and pulled recruiters out of the NOSC’s and into recruiting stations.



However, over the past decade NRC discovered that the best rate of return for reserve center placement is in markets where reservists are located, and that meant putting reserve recruiters back into the NOSCs. This allows the recruiter to leverage reservists, educating them on different commissioning and affiliation programs. This allows reservists to be force multipliers and contribute to the Reserve mission.



Active duty Sailors who serve less than eight years will transition to the Reserve Navy in some capacity in order to finish out their military service obligations, so they will come through a reserve center. It is there that recruiters are hoping to educate them about the benefits of the Selected Reserve (SELRES), vice the Individual Ready Reserve (IRR).



Benefits of joining the SELRES directly after serving on active duty include:

• No break in service

• Smooth transition to the Reserves

• Career Transition Office Direct Assistance

• Transitional Assistance Management Program Medical Benefits



Benefits of Joining SELRES vs. IRR

• 48 paid drill days and two weeks paid Annual Training per year

• Reserve Retirement

• Low cost Medical and Dental

• Education Benefits

• Personal and professional development and Support

• Base Privileges



For those active duty Sailors who fulfill their Military Service Obligation, they are not required to transition through a Reserve center. However, with recruiters not only working side by side active duty members, but also educating all Sailors passing through about the benefits of joining the Navy Reserve, each of those Sailors is now equipped with the knowledge and can become centers of influence. Those Sailors can pass the information to friends and prior co-workers still serving, contributing to the “every Sailor is a recruiter” initiative and allowing the Reserve force to spread their message to a broader audience.



“I do believe it has been a worthwhile initiative to place these recruiters back in the NOSCs and focus solely on Reserve recruiting goals,” said O’beirne. “In a time when recruiting must concentrate on the current active duty manning shortfalls to maintain a more lethal Force; we must not lose sight of our sailors leaving active service. A dedicated reserve recruiting presence is key to reaching active duty sailors before they separate. This allows us to educate them on the benefits of serving in a Reserve capacity; while ensuring as a Total Force we retain the investment we have made in our trained sailors who still have a propensity to serve.”

