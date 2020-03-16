Lincoln Marathon cancels, National Guard looks to host team time trials later in 2020

LINCOLN, Neb. – In compliance with current recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to restrict the size of public events for at least the next eight-weeks following the COVID-19 outbreak, the Lincoln Track Club announced today the cancellation of the annual Lincoln Marathon and Half Marathon scheduled for May 3.



For the past 36 years, the Lincoln Marathon and Half Marathon has also served as the National Guard Marathon – the official time trials for determining the All-Guard Marathon Team. The National Guard is now looking at possible future races within the state of Nebraska to reschedule to the National Guard Marathon time trials.



“The health and safety of our Soldiers, Airmen, their families and the community is our first priority, and we are actively taking measures to adjust training events for force health protection,” said Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, Nebraska adjutant general. “We fully support the Lincoln Track Club’s cancellation of the Lincoln National Guard Marathon, and we look forward to supporting the National Guard Marathon Team time trials at a different event later this year.”



National Guard runners are encouraged to keep up with their training and prepare for whenever and wherever the National Guard Marathon takes place, according to Nebraska Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Sterns, National Guard Bureau marathon coordinator.



Holding the event in the late summer means it could be a lot warmer, but it also allows colder states more opportunities to train during warmer months and to be better prepared. A new location and race route can also mean different terrain and unfamiliarity of the course for many of the runners.



“It’s going to be tough because you typically train to meet a standard on a certain timeline and will have rather typical training conditions year over year,” Sterns said. “This will likely change the dynamics of who is usually better.”



The Nebraska National Guard has hosted and supported the National Guard Marathon since 1984. The National Guard Marathon Program promotes both local and national levels of the Army and Air National Guard, and the Military Competitions Programs. The Marathon Program additionally encourages and enhances the National Guard Retention Program by instilling physical fitness, self-discipline, and esprit de corps among National Guard members from all 54 states and U.S. territories.



The All Guard team competes in multiple marathon races throughout the year, traveling to different communities and helping local recruiters generate leads and sharing the National Guard story.

