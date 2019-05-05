Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lincoln National Guard Marathon

    LINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2019

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Herschel Talley 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Nebraska National Guard

    At the mile marker 20 water point, members of the Nebraska Army and Air National Guard prepared and distributed water, Gatorade, oranges and energy gel to the marathon runners. The 2019 Lincoln National Guard Marathon kicked off early Sunday May 5, 2019 under clear skies and fairly warm temperatures. Among those running at this year’s 42nd annual race are more than 180 National Guard Soldiers and Airmen representing 48 states and two territories. These Guard runners are competing for both individual and team honors as well as a spot on this year’s All Guard Marathon Team. (Nebraska National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Herschel Talley)

    This work, Lincoln National Guard Marathon, by SSG Herschel Talley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Lincoln Marathon cancels, National Guard looks to host team time trials later in 2020

