I Am Navy Medicine: Lt. j.g. Binal Rana, Civil Engineering Corps at NMRTC Bremerton

Courtesy Photo | BREMERTON, Wash. (March 9, 2020) Lt. j.g. Binal Rana, an officer in the Civil Engineer Corps, takes a momentary - photo op - pause in his office at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Bremerton, March 9, 2020. NMRTC Bremerton supports more than 60,000 military families in West Puget Sound, shaping military medicine through training, mentoring and research to ensure a ready medical force and operationally ready force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Haydn N. Smith/Released)

As related to Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Haydn N. Smith, for NMRTC Bremerton -- Navy Medicine exists as a support system for Sailors to keep them healthy and mission-ready, but that support system can’t exist without a support system of its own.



All Naval medical facilities require extensive supervision and hard work to keep up with the latest medical standards; that’s where the Civil Engineering Corps (CEC) comes in.



Lt. j.g. Binal Rana, the facilities engineering manager of Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Bremerton, is a member of the small community of approximately 1,300 CEC officers that are found all over the world, whose disciplines cover not only civil engineering, but a multitude of engineering and architectural fields as well.



“The CEC provides valuable support to the hospital’s facilities department in managing and procuring construction projects to make sure the facility is up to date with the latest health care standards and is in compliance with the Joint Commission,” said Rana. "In the facilities department it is our first priority to make sure the healthcare providers have the right tools, such as a proper environment and a well-functioning building to do their jobs."



Rana was born and raised in India before immigrating to the U.S. in 2006. He lived in Texas for a while before moving to New Jersey, where he spent most of his teenage years. After graduating with a degree in Civil Engineering from Rutgers University, he worked as a staff engineer, designing highways for a private engineering firm in their transportation department for nearly two years before he joined the Navy.



"The Navy had the best opportunity to excel my skills and engineering experiences. Once I was pitched the opportunity of being part of a construction battalion and being a Seabee, I was sold," said Rana.



He then went through Officer Candidate School and was commissioned as a CEC Officer in September 2016.



“My first duty station was in Newport, Rhode Island, with the Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) public works department as a construction manager,” said Rana.



After his time in Rhode Island, Rana was sent to NMRTC Bremerton, where he now serves as the facilities engineering manager.



“The best part about working in Navy Medicine is being able to have a positive impact as a civil engineer in the military healthcare field. This is a very unique and interesting opportunity as an engineer to work in the healthcare field within the Navy,” explained Rana.



From the very beginning, CEC officers are given extensive leadership and engineering management experience, making them extremely valuable assets to any command they serve with.



“With a background in facility maintenance and construction, a CEC officer brings valuable knowledge and skill sets to work as a liaison between NAVFAC, the Army Corps of Engineers, and the hospital to make sure the hospital’s needs are satisfied,” said Rana.



Rana has overseen over $22 million worth of construction and design projects for NMRTC Bremerton and branch health clinics, including establishing groundwork for engineering projects to vacate an aged and deteriorating building, modernizing healthcare delivery and providing critical seismic upgrades to Branch Health Clinic Puget Sound Naval Shipyard. He also was integral in developing plans to strengthen the physical security of eight different command buildings.



When asked how he would sum up his experience with Navy Medicine in one sentence, Rana responded: “It has been a very unique experience to have such an opportunity to learn construction and maintenance. There has been lots of responsibility and attention to detail.”