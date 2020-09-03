Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    I Am Navy Medicine: Lt. j.g. Binal Rana

    I Am Navy Medicine: Lt. j.g. Binal Rana

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2020

    Naval Hospital Bremerton

    BREMERTON, Wash. (March 9, 2020) Lt. j.g. Binal Rana, an officer in the Civil Engineer Corps, takes a momentary - photo op - pause in his office at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Bremerton, March 9, 2020. NMRTC Bremerton supports more than 60,000 military families in West Puget Sound, shaping military medicine through training, mentoring and research to ensure a ready medical force and operationally ready force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Haydn N. Smith/Released)

    Date Taken: 03.09.2020
    Date Posted: 03.16.2020 17:07
    Photo ID: 6141284
    VIRIN: 200309-N-HS181-1002
    Resolution: 2979x2128
    Size: 827.25 KB
    Location: BREMERTON, WA, US 
    I Am Navy Medicine: Lt. j.g. Binal Rana, Civil Engineering Corps at NMRTC Bremerton

