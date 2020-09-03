I Am Navy Medicine: Lt. j.g. Binal Rana

BREMERTON, Wash. (March 9, 2020) Lt. j.g. Binal Rana, an officer in the Civil Engineer Corps, takes a momentary - photo op - pause in his office at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Bremerton, March 9, 2020. NMRTC Bremerton supports more than 60,000 military families in West Puget Sound, shaping military medicine through training, mentoring and research to ensure a ready medical force and operationally ready force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Haydn N. Smith/Released)

