50th Space Wing hosts third iWAR panel

Photo By Airman Amanda Lovelace | First Lt. Brett Dunn, 2nd Space Operations Squadron operations flight assistant flight...... read more read more Photo By Airman Amanda Lovelace | First Lt. Brett Dunn, 2nd Space Operations Squadron operations flight assistant flight commander, briefs the Innovative Warfighters Advancing Readiness panel March 3, 2020, at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado. Dunn proposed the implementation of light therapy for crew members by adding “Happy Light” desk lamps to the 2nd SOPS operating floor. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Amanda Lovelace) see less | View Image Page

The 50th Space Wing hosted its third Innovative Warfighters Advancing Readiness panel March 3.



The iWAR panel serves as a platform for anyone in the wing to submit an idea that’s beneficial to Team Schriever directly to base leadership.



“We thrive off the ideas you all bring forward,” said Col. James Smith, 50th SW commander. “Thank you for taking the initiative to try to do things better.”



Five Airmen presented their ideas to a panel consisting of Smith, Col. Jack Fischer, 50th SW vice commander, Chief Master Sgt. Boston Alexander, 50th SW command chief master sergeant, and Ronald Gevry, 50th SW director of staff.



To start the panel off, 1st Lt. Brett Dunn, 2nd Space Operations Squadron operations flight assistant flight commander, proposed the implementation of light therapy for crew members by adding “Happy Light” desk lamps to the 2nd SOPS operating floor.



If the lights make positive impacts on the squadron member’s physical and mental health, which will be reported via surveys, Dunn proposed they expand the distribution of the lights base wide, participation being optional.



Next, Myron Bryant, 50th Space Communications Squadron and 22nd SOPS security manager, proposed developing a plan to allow the use of common access cards, rather than restricted area badges, for access into the RA.



Then, Adam Edwards, 50th Operations Group technical director, presented the third idea to invite Dr. Chris Bingham, a University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Kenan-Flagler business school professor, to speak to unit leadership teams about the establishment of simple rules for an organization.



“With the standup of Space Force, there’s going to be a lot of transitions and a lot of change,” said Edwards. “There’s going to be a lot of things going on that could potentially cause us to lose focus at the work center level. What we have here is the opportunity to have these simple rules to keep the focus on what we need at the tactical level.”



Then, Scott Husted, 50th Mission Support Group financial manager, proposed building pickleball courts to promote fitness while increasing morale. Pickleball is a combination of tennis and badminton, with elements of table tennis. It’s played with paddles, “wiffle” balls and a net.



To finish off the panel, Master Sgt. Justin Nevins, 50th Civil Engineer Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of pavements and equipment, proposed upgrades on two of their snow plows to make them safer for the operator, increase the plows’ performance and capabilities and save thousands per year for the wing on materials



After deliberation and modifications to some of the Airmen’s initial proposals, the panel decided to approve all of them.



“[The panel] allows ideas to come forward that may not be talked about or acted upon,” said Shana Allen, 50th Force Support Squadron management analyst. “As you saw, there were some really great ideas that can impact everyone on the installation.”



To submit an idea for the iWAR panel, email 50SW.iWAR.Workflow@us.af.mil, or visit https://usaf.dps.mil/sites/afspc-50sw/50MSG/50fss/fsmm/iw/Pages/default.aspx to learn more.



The date and time of the next panel is to be determined.