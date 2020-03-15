Coast Guard seeks help identifying owner of kayak found off Maui

HONOLULU — The Coast Guard is seeking the publics assistance identifying the owner of a green, two-person kayak found a half-mile off Lahaina, Sunday.



A Station Maui 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew searched the area. There are no reports of missing persons at this time. Anyone with information helping to identify the owner of the kayak is requested to contact Sector Honolulu at 808-842-2600.



At 6:45 a.m., Coast Guard Sector Honolulu watchstanders received a call from the master of the commercial vessel Ocean Discovery reporting they found the kayak adrift with no signs of the owner. The Ocean Discovery’s crew searched the area and saw no signs of distress.



Sector Honolulu watchstanders issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast notice to mariners and launched the RB-M crew to assist.



The Coast Guard offers free “If Found” decals to mark gear or you write directly on it. The information on the sticker can allow responders to determine if someone is in distress more quickly and help get your equipment back to you. The labels can be obtained for free at local harbormasters, through the Coast Guard Auxiliary, from Honolulu Sail and Power Squadron offices and at select marine retail and supply stores.



Similarly, if you lose kayaks, surfboard, or safety equipment such as lifejackets, please report it to the Coast Guard to help our search and rescue specialists deconflict possible distress reports.



The weather on scene was winds of 5 mph and seas up to a half foot.

