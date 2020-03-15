Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard seeks help identifying owner of kayak found off Maui

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2020

    Story by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew West 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    HONOLULU — The Coast Guard is seeking the publics assistance identifying the owner of a green, two-person kayak found a half-mile off Lahaina, Sunday.

    A Station Maui 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew searched the area. There are no reports of missing persons at this time. Anyone with information helping to identify the owner of the kayak is requested to contact Sector Honolulu at 808-842-2600. 

    At 6:45 a.m., Coast Guard Sector Honolulu watchstanders received a call from the master of the commercial vessel Ocean Discovery reporting they found the kayak adrift with no signs of the owner. The Ocean Discovery’s crew searched the area and saw no signs of distress.

    Sector Honolulu watchstanders issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast notice to mariners and launched the RB-M crew to assist.

    The Coast Guard offers free “If Found” decals to mark gear or you write directly on it. The information on the sticker can allow responders to determine if someone is in distress more quickly and help get your equipment back to you. The labels can be obtained for free at local harbormasters, through the Coast Guard Auxiliary, from Honolulu Sail and Power Squadron offices and at select marine retail and supply stores. 

    Similarly, if you lose kayaks, surfboard, or safety equipment such as lifejackets, please report it to the Coast Guard to help our search and rescue specialists deconflict possible distress reports. 

    The weather on scene was winds of 5 mph and seas up to a half foot. 

    Date Taken: 03.15.2020
    Date Posted: 03.15.2020 17:39
    Story ID: 365258
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    District 14
    Coast Guard
    Hawaii
    Sector Honolulu
    Maui
    Station Honolulu

