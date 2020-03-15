Coast Guard seeks help identifying owner of kayak found off Maui

The Coast Guard is seeking the publics assistance identifying the owner of a green, two-person kayak found a half-mile off Lahaina, Mar. 15, 2019. Anyone with information helping to identify the owner of the kayak is requested to contact Sector Honolulu at 808-842-2600. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Coast Guard Sector Honolulu/Released)

