The Coast Guard is seeking the publics assistance identifying the owner of a green, two-person kayak found a half-mile off Lahaina, Mar. 15, 2019. Anyone with information helping to identify the owner of the kayak is requested to contact Sector Honolulu at 808-842-2600. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Coast Guard Sector Honolulu/Released)
Date Taken:
|03.15.2020
Date Posted:
|03.15.2020 17:39
Photo ID:
|6140026
VIRIN:
|200315-G-GO214-1001
Resolution:
|3024x2160
Size:
|1.31 MB
Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
Web Views:
|8
Downloads:
|0
Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard seeks help identifying owner of kayak found off Maui, by PO3 Matthew West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Coast Guard seeks help identifying owner of kayak found off Maui
