    Coast Guard seeks help identifying owner of kayak found off Maui

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew West 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    The Coast Guard is seeking the publics assistance identifying the owner of a green, two-person kayak found a half-mile off Lahaina, Mar. 15, 2019. Anyone with information helping to identify the owner of the kayak is requested to contact Sector Honolulu at 808-842-2600. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Coast Guard Sector Honolulu/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2020
    Date Posted: 03.15.2020 17:39
    Photo ID: 6140026
    VIRIN: 200315-G-GO214-1001
    Resolution: 3024x2160
    Size: 1.31 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard seeks help identifying owner of kayak found off Maui, by PO3 Matthew West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    District 14
    Coast Guard
    Hawaii
    Sector Honolulu
    Maui
    Station Maui

