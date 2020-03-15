Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Host nation worker being treated for COVID 19

    ITALY

    03.15.2020

    Story by James Brooks 

    U.S. Army Garrison Italy

    VICENZA, Italy (March 15, 2020) - A civilian host nation employee who works for the U.S. Army Garrison Italy has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, and is being treated at a local hospital.

    The employee, assigned to the garrison's Directorate of Public Works at
    Caserma Ederle was tested at a host nation medical facility and is receiving treatment there.

    The Army has begun the process of tracing and contacting people with whom the employee might have had contact over the past two weeks in the workplace. His last day of work at the garrison was March 5. The garrison is implementing all appropriate control measures to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

    "USAG Italy is committed to taking every measure possible to protect the
    health of our force. We remain in close coordination with Italian
    authorities, U.S. embassy, and public health authorities to ensure the
    well-being of our personnel and local population," said Col. Dan Vogel, U.S. Army Garrison Italy commander.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2020
    Date Posted: 03.15.2020 10:12
    Story ID: 365248
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Host nation worker being treated for COVID 19, by James Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Strong Europe
    COVID-19
    target_europe_news

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  • Flag/Report Story

    • LEAVE A COMMENT