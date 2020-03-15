VICENZA, Italy (March 15, 2020) - A civilian host nation employee who works for the U.S. Army Garrison Italy has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, and is being treated at a local hospital.



The employee, assigned to the garrison's Directorate of Public Works at

Caserma Ederle was tested at a host nation medical facility and is receiving treatment there.



The Army has begun the process of tracing and contacting people with whom the employee might have had contact over the past two weeks in the workplace. His last day of work at the garrison was March 5. The garrison is implementing all appropriate control measures to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.



"USAG Italy is committed to taking every measure possible to protect the

health of our force. We remain in close coordination with Italian

authorities, U.S. embassy, and public health authorities to ensure the

well-being of our personnel and local population," said Col. Dan Vogel, U.S. Army Garrison Italy commander.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.15.2020 Date Posted: 03.15.2020 10:12 Story ID: 365248 Location: IT Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Host nation worker being treated for COVID 19, by James Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.