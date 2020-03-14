Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NORAD intercepts Russian aircraft conducting multi-axis entrances into Air Defense Identification Zone

    NORAD intercepts Russian aircraft conducting multi-axis entrances into Air Defense Identification Zone

    Courtesy Photo | North American Aerospace Defense Command F-22s, supported by KC-135 Stratotankers and...... read more read more

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2020

    Story by Capt. Cameron Hillier 

    North American Aerospace Defense Command

    PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – North American Aerospace Defense Command F-22s, supported by KC-135 Stratotankers and E-3 Sentry Airborne Warning and Control System aircraft, intercepted two pairs of Russian Tu-142s entering the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone on Saturday, March 14th.

    The Russian aircraft entered the ADIZ from the West and North of Alaska respectively. The western pair of Tu-142s remained within the ADIZ for approximately 4 hours and loitered in the vicinity of the U.S. Navy's ICEX where they are conducting submarine exercises. The Tu-142s were escorted by F-22s the entire time. The northern pair of Tu-142s spent approximately 15 minutes in the ADIZ and were also escorted by F-22s.

    The Russian aircraft remained in international airspace in the Beaufort Sea coming within 45 nautical miles of the Alaskan coast and did not enter United States or Canadian sovereign airspace.

    NORAD employs a layered defense network of radars, satellites, and jet fighters to identify aircraft and determine the appropriate response. The identification and monitoring of aircraft entering the U.S. or Canadian ADIZ demonstrates how NORAD executes its aerospace warning and aerospace control missions for the United States and Canada.

    "This is the second and third time this week that incursions into our air defense identification zones were met and escorted by NORAD fighters," said General Terrence J. O'Shaughnessy, NORAD Commander. "We continue to see repeated Russian military aviation activity in the Arctic and we will defend the U.S. and Canada against these threats emanating from our northern approaches."

    NORAD is a bi-national command focused on the defense of both the United States and Canada; the response to potential aerospace threats does not distinguish between the two nations and draws on forces from both countries.

    -30-
    NOTE TO EDITORS: For further information, please contact NORAD Public Affairs at (719) 554-6889 or visit our website at http://www.norad.mil
    Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at http://www.facebook.com/NORADCommand and http://www.twitter.com/NORADCommand

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2020
    Date Posted: 03.14.2020 11:36
    Story ID: 365237
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    Web Views: 16
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NORAD intercepts Russian aircraft conducting multi-axis entrances into Air Defense Identification Zone, by Capt. Cameron Hillier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    NORADONE
    NORAD Operation Noble Eagle

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  • Flag/Report Story

    • LEAVE A COMMENT