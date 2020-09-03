NORAD intercepts Russian aircraft conducting multi-axis entrances into Air Defense Identification Zone

North American Aerospace Defense Command F-22s, supported by KC-135 Stratotankers and E-3 Sentry Airborne Warning and Control System aircraft, intercepted two pairs of Russian Tu-142s entering the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone on Saturday, March 14th.
