Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NORAD intercepts Russian aircraft conducting multi-axis entrances into Air Defense Identification Zone

    NORAD intercepts Russian aircraft conducting multi-axis entrances into Air Defense Identification Zone

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    North American Aerospace Defense Command

    North American Aerospace Defense Command F-22s, supported by KC-135 Stratotankers and E-3 Sentry Airborne Warning and Control System aircraft, intercepted two pairs of Russian Tu-142s entering the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone on Saturday, March 14th.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2020
    Date Posted: 03.14.2020 11:17
    Photo ID: 6139531
    VIRIN: 200309-F-JS115-957
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 1.49 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NORAD intercepts Russian aircraft conducting multi-axis entrances into Air Defense Identification Zone, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NORAD intercepts Russian aircraft conducting multi-axis entrances into Air Defense Identification Zone

    TAGS

    NORADONE
    NORAD Operation NOBLE EAGLE

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery
  • Flag/Report Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT