Rear Adm. Barnett relieves Rear Adm. Gray in change of command ceremony at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor Friday



SILVERDALE, Wash. - Rear Adm. Stephen Barnett relieved Rear Adm. Scott Gray as commander, Navy Region Northwest in a change of command ceremony Friday, March 13.



The ceremony occurred at 10 a.m. on Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor, at the Navy Region Northwest headquarters building. Due to current COVID-19 concerns, Gray and Barnett hosted a virtual Change of Command ceremony, forgoing a more traditional Navy event.



“I’ve followed behind Scott Gray here and this will be the third time,” Barnett said gesturing towards Gray. “And every time I’ve followed behind him it has been a great turnover and he’s handed over a great staff, product and effort.”



Barnett is a native of Columbia, Tennessee. He earned his commission at Aviation Officer Candidate School in 1991. He is familiar with the Pacific Northwest having previously served as a naval flight officer attached to Patrol Squadron (VP) 46, Naval Air Station (NAS) Whidbey Island, Wash. Prior to his selection as commander, Navy Region Northwest he served as deputy commander, Navy Installations Command.



"The assets and missions in this area are definitely humbling and impressive," said Barnett, who toured Puget Sound Navy installations the past two weeks in preparation for assuming command.



Gray was awarded the Legion of Merit gold star in lieu of a fifth award during the ceremony.



"We have some of the most critical national missions here and we have a collection of critical capabilities unique in the world," Gray said, reflecting on his time in command. "Growler aircraft, ballistic missile submarines, aircraft carriers, the expertise at the shipyard and the amount of maintenance work they do to keep our fleet at the leading edge. We can't do what we need to do without these critical capabilities."





Gray also reflected on the relationship the Navy continues to share with surrounding communities. "There's just a phenomenal amount of underlying support for the military and the people who are doing our mission," Gray said.



Gray was selected for his next assignment as commander, Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central.



NRNW encompasses the eleven-state area of Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Wyoming, Montana, Alaska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota, and Iowa.



-USN-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.13.2020 Date Posted: 03.13.2020 17:34 Story ID: 365219 Location: BANGOR, WA, US Web Views: 19 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Rear Adm. Barnett relieves Rear Adm. Gray in change of command ceremony at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor Friday, by PO3 Emilia Hilliard and Joseph Kubistek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.