    Marine tested negative for COVID-19

    CA, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2020

    Story by Chief Warrant Officer Bobbie Curtis 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms

    United States Marine Corps

    Press Release #20-004 March 12, 2020

    Marine tested negative for COVID-19

    MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. –

    A U.S. Marine who recently traveled overseas was isolated and tested for COVID-19.

    Upon showing symptoms, the Marine followed official guidance and reported to Robert E. Bush Naval Hospital, Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms where he was screened and tested.

    The test results were negative.

    As stated by the CDC, the threat to public health and the risk of exposure to the virus is low.

    The Marine Corps is committed to protecting the health of our communities. We will continue to monitor the situation and coordinate with U.S. health agencies and to preserve the wellness of our service members and families.

    For additional information, please visit: http://www.29palms.marines.mil/ or contact the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Communication Strategy and Operations office at 760-8306817 or SMBPLMSMCAGCCCOMMSTRAT@usmc.mil.

