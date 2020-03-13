United States Marine Corps



Internet: http://www.29palms.marines.mil/



Communication Strategy & Operations



For more information:



Phone: (760) 830-6817



P.O. Box 788200 Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, CA 92278







Press Release #20-004 March 12, 2020



For Immediate Release



Marine tested negative for COVID-19



MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. –



A U.S. Marine who recently traveled overseas was isolated and tested for COVID-19.



Upon showing symptoms, the Marine followed official guidance and reported to Robert E. Bush Naval Hospital, Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms where he was screened and tested.



The test results were negative.



As stated by the CDC, the threat to public health and the risk of exposure to the virus is low.



The Marine Corps is committed to protecting the health of our communities. We will continue to monitor the situation and coordinate with U.S. health agencies and to preserve the wellness of our service members and families.



For additional information, please visit: http://www.29palms.marines.mil/ or contact the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Communication Strategy and Operations office at 760-8306817 or SMBPLMSMCAGCCCOMMSTRAT@usmc.mil.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.13.2020 Date Posted: 03.13.2020 12:58 Story ID: 365186 Location: CA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marine tested negative for COVID-19, by CWO2 Bobbie Curtis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.