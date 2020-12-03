United States Marine Corps



Press Release #20-004 March 12, 2020



For Immediate Release



Marines being tested for COVID-19



MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. –



Three U.S. Marines who recently traveled overseas are being isolated and tested for COVID-19.



Upon showing symptoms, the Marines followed official guidance and reported to Robert E. Bush Naval Hospital, Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms were they were screened and tested.



The test results are not complete at this time.



There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection at the base. Standard Public Health and Force Protection measures recommended by Navy Medicine and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have been applied to protect our personnel.



The installation’s leadership continue to implement CDC guidelines for general community protection and maintain close contact with local health officials to prevent the spread of COVID19.



“Marine Corps Air Ground Task Force Training Command and Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center are prepared to respond to COVID-19 by executing plans to protect our Marines, sailors, civilians and families,” BGen. Roger Turner, Commanding General, MAGTFTC / MCAGCC.



All necessary public health and Centers for Disease Control protocols and precautions have been activated to protect the health and safety of our forces and family members.



The public health threat to the MCAGGC community remains low. We recommend continuing to practice CDC recommendations to prevent the spread of COVID-19:



1. Avoid close contact with people who are sick. If you're sick, stay at home.



2. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with your unwashed hands.



3. Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.



To determine if you are at risk for COVID-19, answer the following questions:



1. Do you have a fever, cough, or shortness of breath?



2. Have you been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19, or traveled from an affected geographic areas (including China, Iran, South Korea, Japan and most of Europe) in the past 2 weeks?



3. If you answered yes to both questions, you may be at risk for COVID-19 and should call the Nurse Advice Line 24/7 at: 1-800-TRICARE (1-800-874-2273) Option 1 and follow the instructions.



For the latest information on measures to prevent exposure and spread of COVID-19, visit the CDC website at: www.cdc.gov



For additional information, please visit: http://www.29palms.marines.mil/ or contact the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Communication Strategy and Operations office at 760-8306817 or SMBPLMSMCAGCCCOMMSTRAT@usmc.mil.

