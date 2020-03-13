DPTMS team learns CPR, AED operation

Photo By Chuck Cannon | Vincent Engel performs CPR on a test dummy as David Dancer observes during a...... read more read more Photo By Chuck Cannon | Vincent Engel performs CPR on a test dummy as David Dancer observes during a Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security CPR and AED class March 11 at Fort Polk’s Berry Mission Training Center. see less | View Image Page

By JEAN DUBIEL

DPTMS



FORT POLK, La. — Most people have seen an AED, or automatic external defibrillator, mounted on a wall at an airport, bus stop, school, casino, gymnasium, shopping mall or other public area. Have you ever wondered if you could use one? Would you be able to read the directions fast enough to save a life?

AEDs are designed to be used by non-medical personnel, such as firefighters, police officers, lifeguards, flight attendants, security guards, teachers and family members of high-risk persons. These people usually get training on how to use the device along with cardiopulmonary resuscitation, or CPR, to offer aid to a victim of sudden cardiac arrest (SCA).

The Fort Polk Warrior Operations Center, or WOC, will soon install an AED so the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Readiness team received CPR and AED training at the Berry Mission Training Complex March 11.

Mark Leslie, acting DPTMS director, said the AED machine is an important step in protecting the work force.

“You never know when something may happen,” he said. “We are minutes away from response and Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital, but every second counts when the life of a teammate is on the line. If something terrible happens, we will have the equipment to address the issue and the training needed to potentially preserve the life of a teammate.”

David Dancer, DPTMS Plans and Operations chief, agreed.

“The WOC fills up with people quickly during an emergency because everyone is responding to the crisis, even in the middle of the night,” he said. “You can’t predict what may happen when people experience stress and high tension — that may impact someone’s health. If someone experiences SCA in the WOC, we want to have the equipment and trained personnel on hand to offer immediate assistance.”

The DPTMS team learned how to determine if a person is experiencing SCA: Victims are generally unresponsive, lack a pulse and are not breathing. If that is the case, one person should call 911 while someone else begins CPR.

CPR is a first-aid technique that can keep someone alive until medical professionals arrive to take over. It keeps blood pumping through the body to maintain vital organ function, and oxygen flowing in and out of the lungs. Chest compressions are delivered by placing the heel of one hand on the person’s chest, and the other hand on top of it, then pressing down about 2 inches deep at a rate of 100-120 beats per minute. Rescue breathing, the process of pinching the nose closed while breathing air into the victim’s mouth, is delivered at a rate of two breaths per every 30 chest compressions.

While a rescuer is performing CPR, someone else should be removing the AED from its mount and bringing it to the victim’s side. This is where teamwork can play a vital role.

“While one person continues CPR, another person can be attaching the pads,” said Chad Estes, firefighter with the Directorate of Emergency Services and CPR/AED trainer. “The machine will diagnose the heart rhythm of the victim and tell you whether or not to initiate the shock. It prompts you with audio commands and text prompts on the LED screen.”

The AED will also warn responders to stay clear of the victim while it performs a victim analysis and when the shock is delivered. If CPR is indicated, the AED will instruct the rescuer to continue performing CPR.

AEDs play an important role in stabilizing a heart’s rhythm by delivering an electric pulse, or shock, to the victim. Similar to a computer reboot, the shock is a way to reset the natural cadence of the heart.

Once professional medical personnel arrive on the scene, they will take over from the responders.

Tommy Morris, DPTMS emergency manager, attended the class and said the training was outstanding.

“This a good refresher for those of us who have had CPR training before,” he said. “I feel confident that I can use the AED if I needed to.”

Jeff Sweeney, antiterrorism officer, said he was glad to take the class.

“I think the training was well worth the time,” he said. “I never used a CPR dummy that had light indicators to guide your rhythm. I found that very helpful.”

Leslie said the training benefits the entire Fort Polk team.

“I think it is critical for the DPTMS team to have this training as a force protection measure,” said Leslie. “We have an aging workforce and having employees trained to use this life-saving equipment is vital in the first few minutes of a cardiac crisis. We want to ensure we have prepared and done all we can to make the work place as safe as it can be and protect all our employees.”