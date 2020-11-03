Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    DPTMS team learns CPR, AED operation

    DPTMS team learns CPR, AED operation

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2020

    Photo by Chuck Cannon 

    Fort Polk Public Affairs Office

    Vincent Engel performs CPR on a test dummy as David Dancer observes during a Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security CPR and AED class March 11 at Fort Polk’s Berry Mission Training Center.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2020
    Date Posted: 03.13.2020 12:05
    Photo ID: 6138527
    VIRIN: 200311-A-NY219-460
    Resolution: 1190x1275
    Size: 2.49 MB
    Location: FORT POLK, LA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DPTMS team learns CPR, AED operation, by Chuck Cannon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    DPTMS team learns CPR, AED operation

    TAGS

    Training
    Directorate of Plans
    Mobilization and Security
    Chuck Cannon
    Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk
    Berry Mission Training Center.
    Jean Dubiel
    Vincent Engel
    David Dancer
    CPR and AED class

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery
  • Flag/Report Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT