Alvarez sets example for 5-25 Soldiers to emulate

By Spc. KAY EDWARDS

3rd BCT, 10th Mtn Div



FORT POLK, La. — Sgt. Jessica Alvarez has been in the Army for less than a year but has already proved why she’s a valuable Soldier.

“I’ve only been doing field artillery since January,” said Alvarez, a fire control specialist assigned to Charlie Battery, 5th Battalion, 25th Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division. “But I qualified on a big safety test that allowed my unit to certify.”

Alvarez made a 90% on the Fire Direction Center safety exam which tests the proficiency of Soldiers to perform their duties as FDC computers and section sergeants, an impressive achievement for a new Soldier.

In 2011, after graduating from high school, Alvarez joined the Navy. However, after eight years of serving, she decided that she wanted a change.

“I wanted more of a physical challenge and I wanted to go boots on the ground,” said Alvarez.

She turned to the Blue to Green program where she switched from the Navy to the Army at the completion of her contract.

“Some days are good, some days are bad, but I don’t regret my decision,” said Alvarez. “It’s definitely been challenging, especially when it comes to the physical part because I’ve never been a good runner.

“Running all of the time in the Army, and rucking, definitely challenges me.”

To meet the standards set by 3rd BCT, 10th Mtn Div Commander Col. Kendall Clarke’s intent, Alvarez’s company performs several rucks in preparation for the quarterly 12-mile ruck. However, she’s no stranger to pushing herself to her physical limits.

“I was a competitive weightlifter in high school and undefeated in my city,” said Alvarez. “I did a couple of competitions for the Navy, just for fun, but I don’t compete anymore.

“Now I like to just go to the gym and work on getting more fit, focusing on preparing myself for the Army Combat Fitness Test, which is definitely going to challenge me.”

Although Alvarez was confident about her decision to go into the artillery field and got a lot of encouragement, she was also faced with some skepticism.

“When I went to basic training, and in AIT, people were surprised to see females in the artillery field, because that’s something new that recently came about within the last five years I believe,” said Alvarez. “I actually enjoy it.”

Alvarez may soon be taking on more responsibility within her unit.

“I’m about to be the only female NCO in my section because my current chief and the other NO’s are leaving,” said Alvarez. “I might have to fill his chief spot, so that’ll be something challenging, but I’m ready to take it on.”