Sgt. Jessica Alvarez, a fire control specialist assigned to Charlie Battery, 5th Battalion, 25th Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10 Mountain Division, operates an Advanced Field Artillery Tactical Data System while in the back of a humvee on March 6 at Fort Polk. The AFATDS is used to provide automated support for planning, coordinating, controlling and executing fires and effects."
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2020 11:55
|Photo ID:
|6138518
|VIRIN:
|200305-A-NY219-761
|Resolution:
|1190x793
|Size:
|1.93 MB
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Alvarez sets example for 5-25 Soldiers to emulate, by Chuck Cannon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Alvarez sets example for 5-25 Soldiers to emulate
