    Alvarez sets example for 5-25 Soldiers to emulate

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2020

    Photo by Chuck Cannon 

    Fort Polk Public Affairs Office

    Sgt. Jessica Alvarez, a fire control specialist assigned to Charlie Battery, 5th Battalion, 25th Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10 Mountain Division, operates an Advanced Field Artillery Tactical Data System while in the back of a humvee on March 6 at Fort Polk. The AFATDS is used to provide automated support for planning, coordinating, controlling and executing fires and effects."

    Date Taken: 03.05.2020
    Date Posted: 03.13.2020 11:55
    Location: FORT POLK, LA, US 
    3rd BCT
    Charlie Battery
    5th Battalion
    3rd Brigade Combat Team
    10 Mountain Division
    25th Field Artillery Regiment
    Advanced Field Artillery Tactical Data System
    Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk
    Sgt. Jessica Alvarez
    Spc. Kay Edwards
    10th Mtn Div PAO

