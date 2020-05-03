Alvarez sets example for 5-25 Soldiers to emulate

Sgt. Jessica Alvarez, a fire control specialist assigned to Charlie Battery, 5th Battalion, 25th Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10 Mountain Division, operates an Advanced Field Artillery Tactical Data System while in the back of a humvee on March 6 at Fort Polk. The AFATDS is used to provide automated support for planning, coordinating, controlling and executing fires and effects."

