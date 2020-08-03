Local Syrian business owners participate in business outreach event; يشارك أصحاب الأعمال السوريون المحليون في فعالية التوعية التجارية

Photo By Spc. Christopher Estrada | A regional contract officer with the 408th Contract Support Brigade answers questions...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Christopher Estrada | A regional contract officer with the 408th Contract Support Brigade answers questions regarding the application to be a contractor with the Coalition Forces during a business outreach event in Rumalyn, Syria, March 5, 2020. The purpose of the event is to enable the vetting of local Syrian businesses, so that they can compete for future contracts with the U.S. Government (U.S. Army photo by Christopher Estrada) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out faces.) see less | View Image Page

In an economy that is recovering from Daesh influence, any opportunity for local businesses to flourish is sought after.



Local Syrian businesses participated in a contracting vendor vetting process to be a potential contractor with the Coalition Forces in Rumalyn, Syria, March 5, 2020.



This is the first step of what the Coalition hopes will be a successful partnership to boost the local economy and support forces on the ground, in order to effectively deter Daesh remnants.



With nine Syrian vendors participating, contracts including gravel, heavy equipment, general construction and base life support were sought after. The process to become a contractor for the U.S. government takes about 6-8 weeks. This is to ensure that the funds used are directly supporting the local region, which also supports the Coalition’s presence in the region.



“It’s important, before the Coalition and the U.S. gives money to businesses, that we register and certify the businesses,” said Col. Myles B. Caggins III, spokesman for the Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve. “We have to be sure that the money is going directly to the business, and not to the Syrian government that’s being sanctioned, or any terrorist groups.”



By participating in the vetting process, businesses become eligible to compete for U.S. government contracts on Coalition bases.



The vetting process supports small businesses in the region, bringing further stability to the local economy, and enhancing support for the Coalition. This has been a crucial task for the Coalition since the physical defeat of Daesh, to prevent them from securing financing in the region for resurgence.



“Most of the Hasekah region, from [Rumalyn] to Derik, did not have active ISIS fighters here because the community would not allow it,” said Caggins.



The vetting serves as yet another example of the ways that the Coalition combats Daesh activity in the region.



“Each time that we are able to help the economy, each person who has an opportunity for a good job, that builds a community of people who resist ISIS,” emphasized Caggins.



The U.S. and our partners continue to provide security so that the local populace can benefit from the critical infrastructure they maintain. Recovery of the local economy is an essential part of the enduring defeat of Daesh remnants.





في اقتصاد يتعافى من نفوذ داعش، يتم البحث عن أي فرصة للشركات المحلية للازدهار

شاركت الشركات السورية المحلية في عملية التدقيق للبائعين المتعاقدين لتكون مقاولًا مع قوات التحالف في رومالين ، سوريا ، 5 اذار 2020

هذه هي الخطوة الأولى مما يأمل التحالف أن تكون شراكة ناجحة لتعزيز الاقتصاد المحلي وتقوي الدعم على ارض الواقع، من أجل ردع بقايا داعش بشكل فعال



بمشاركة تسعة بائعين سوريين، تم البحث عن عقود تشمل الحصى والمعدات الثقيلة والبناء العام ودعم البنية الأساسية. تستغرق العملية لتصبح مقاولًا للحكومة الأمريكية حوالي 6-8 أسابيع. وذلك للتأكد من أن الأموال المستخدمة تدعم المنطقة المحلية بشكل مباشر، وتدعم أيضًا وجود التحالف في المنطقة



قال الكولونيل مايلز بي. كاجينس الثالث، المتحدث باسم قوة المهام المشتركة: "من المهم، قبل أن يمنح التحالف والولايات المتحدة أموالاً للشركات، أن نسجل الأعمال ونعتمدها، يجب أن نتأكد من أن الأموال ستذهب مباشرة إلى الأعمال التجارية، وليس إلى الحكومة السورية أو أي مجموعات إرهابية..



من خلال المشاركة في عملية التدقيق، تصبح الشركات مؤهلة للتنافس على عقود الحكومة الأمريكية في قواعد التحالف.



تدعم عملية التدقيق الشركات الصغيرة في المنطقة، وتجلب المزيد من الاستقرار للاقتصاد المحلي، وتعزز دعم التحالف.



كانت هذه مهمة حاسمة للتحالف بعد الهزيمة المادية لداعش، لمنعهم من تأمين التمويل في المنطقة من أجل العودة.



. قال كاغينز: "معظم منطقة الحسكة، من [رومالين] إلى ديريك، لم يكن هناك نشاط لداعش لأن المجتمع لم يسمح بذلك".

يعتبر هذا التدقيق بمثابة مثال آخر على السبل التي يحارب بها التحالف نشاط داعش في المنطقة.



وأكد كاغينز: "في كل مرة نتمكن من مساعدة الاقتصاد، كل شخص لديه فرصة للحصول على وظيفة جيدة، يبني مجتمعًا من المواطنين الذين يقاومون داعش.



تواصل الولايات المتحدة وشركاؤنا توفير الأمن حتى يتمكن السكان المحليون من الاستفادة من البنية التحتية الحيوية التي يحافظون عليها. إن انتعاش الاقتصاد المحلي هو جزء أساسي من الهزيمة المستمرة لبقايا داعش.