Preparedness Part 1: Carson remains ready for natural disasters

By Brandy Gill



Garrison Public Affairs Office



Editor’s note: This is the first of a three-part series on preparedness for the devastating natural disasters Colorado can bring.



FORT CARSON, Colo. — When Soldiers get orders for Fort Carson, most envision beautiful sunny days and picturesque snow-capped mountains, but the Colorado Front Range can also deliver devastating natural disasters.



While many have not experienced the wrath of Colorado weather, everyone should still be prepared.



Fort Carson suffered two major hailstorms and three wildland fires in 2018 alone. In 2017 an extreme windstorm caused major damage to buildings and vehicles across the installation, and in 2013 flooding forced hundreds of Front Range residents to evacuate.



The question isn’t if it will happen, but when it will happen.



According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) the best way to prepare for a major incident is to have a plan.



“Your Family may not be together if a disaster strikes, so it is important to know which types of disasters could affect your area,” FEMA said. “Know how you’ll contact one another and reconnect if separated. Establish a Family meeting place that’s familiar and easy to find.”



In addition to a plan, everyone should also have an emergency kit, said Charles Aucoin, Fort Carson Installation Emergency manager. A kit is a collection of basic items and supplies a Family would need to stay safe and relatively comfortable when a disaster occurs.



“Kits aren’t expensive,” Aucoin said. “They can usually be put together for about $20-$40. They will vary based on the needs of the individual or Family, but there are several items that everyone should have ready.”



Those items include a flashlight, first aid kit, waterproof matches, weather-appropriate clothes, personal sanitization supplies, batteries and charging cables, prescription medications, a radio, water and nonperishable food and a manual can opener.



At a minimum, people should have a three-day supply of water and food per person, but a two-week supply for each individual is optimal.



“They should have a gallon of water, per person, per day,” Aucoin said. “That’s just for drinking and food preparation. If they have pets, they should keep enough water for them, too.”



For certain populations, like nursing mothers or special situations, such as an extremely hot environment, may be needed.



FEMA suggested using a practical approach to food consumption following a disaster, in order to make the most out of supplies on hand.



“First use perishable food from the refrigerator, pantry, garden, etc.,” FEMA says. “Then use the foods from the freezer. To limit the number of times you open the freezer door, post a list of freezer contents on it. In a well-filled, well-insulated freezer, foods will usually still have ice crystals in their centers (meaning foods are safe to eat) for at least two days. Finally, begin to use nonperishable foods and staples.”



For certain disasters, like floods or fires, individuals may be required to evacuate quickly. In those situations, other items should be readily and easily accessible including important paperwork or documents, such as birth certificates, passports, shot records, Social Security cards and cash.



For emergency disaster preparedness, one month of expenses should be kept on hand. If that isn’t realistic, keep $1,000 on hand in smaller denominations because larger bills may be difficult to break.



If any of these tips seem out of reach, people should take things one step at a time, and build up supplies as they go.



“People need to start by asking themselves, do I have everything I need to survive if there’s a major disaster? If I have to evacuate, where will I go, how will I get there, and what do I take with me?” Aucoin said. “That’s where they need to start.”

