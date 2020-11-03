U.S. NAVY RESERVISTS DEPLOY TO CFAY FOR C-UAS TRAINING

Photo By Michael Thomas | The U.S. Navy Reserve deployed four reservists from various Navy Operational Support...... read more read more Photo By Michael Thomas | The U.S. Navy Reserve deployed four reservists from various Navy Operational Support Centers (NOSC), to Commander, Fleet Activities, Yokosuka, Japan (CFAY) to provide training and support for new capabilities in Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems (C-UAS). Members of the team include, from left to right, Quartermaster 1st Class Petty Officer James Smith C-UAS Operator from NOSC Akron, Ohio; Fire Controlman (Aegis) 1st Class Petty Officer Stephen Osieczonek; Quartermaster Chief Petty Officer Warren Thomas, C-UAS program manager from NOSC Alameda, California; Information Specialist 1st Class Petty Officer Corey Allen, C-UAS Operator from NOSC Manchester, New Hampshire; and Master at Arms 2nd Class Petty Officer Justin Clark, C-UAS Operator at NOSC Kansas City, Missouri. For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Navy Reserve deployed four reservists from various Navy Operational Support Centers (NOSC), to Commander, Fleet Activities, Yokosuka, Japan (CFAY) to provide training and support for new capabilities in Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems (C-UAS).



The deployment and training conducted with C-UAS are in accordance with the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff’s Joint Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD) Vision 2020 which, according to www.jcs.mil, outlines all capabilities of Joint and combined forces to prevent an adversary from effectively employing any of its offensive air and missile weapons.



“It is a pleasure to be here and support the installation implementing this new program developing SOPs (standard operating procedures),” said Quartermaster Chief Petty Officer Warren Thomas, C-UAS program manager from NOSC Alameda, California. “That is what SELRES (Selective Reserves) are here for - to support the active (duty) component and fill in the gaps when manning requirements can’t be met.”



The four-person team includes reservists from across the United States from California to New Hampshire.



“Our goal is to establish and increase the capabilities of Counter Unmanned Aircraft Systems for CFAY” said Information Specialist 1st Class Petty Officer Corey Allen, C-UAS Operator from NOSC Manchester, New Hampshire.



Another member of the team, Master at Arms 2nd Class Petty Officer Justin Clark, C-UAS Operator at NOSC Kansas City, Missouri, stated, “The old policy was to report any unmanned aircrafts such as drones that entered CFAY airspace, now we have the capacity to defend through new capabilities and defense systems.”



“Getting this program up and running and training local personnel on C-UAS (use) is critical to supporting and defending the installation against drones that could be carrying payloads such as IEDs,” added Quartermaster 1st Class Petty Officer James Smith C-UAS Operator from NOSC Akron, Ohio.



“Defense of our installations covers a range of threats from the sea, shore, and air. The proliferation of small, commercial UAS has presented a challenge to our security forces, but we are meeting that challenge through new capabilities,” said Capt. Rich Jarrett, CFAY’s commanding officer. “The talent we have been able to access through the U.S. Navy Reserve is a game changer in our ability to rapidly field these new capabilities and integrate with our other Security Forces at CFAY.”



For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families.