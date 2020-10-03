Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. NAVY RESERVISTS DEPLOY TO CFAY FOR C-UAS TRAINING

    JAPAN

    03.10.2020

    Photo by Michael Thomas 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    The U.S. Navy Reserve deployed four reservists from various Navy Operational Support Centers (NOSC), to Commander, Fleet Activities, Yokosuka, Japan (CFAY) to provide training and support for new capabilities in Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems (C-UAS). Members of the team include, from left to right, Quartermaster 1st Class Petty Officer James Smith C-UAS Operator from NOSC Akron, Ohio; Fire Controlman (Aegis) 1st Class Petty Officer Stephen Osieczonek; Quartermaster Chief Petty Officer Warren Thomas, C-UAS program manager from NOSC Alameda, California; Information Specialist 1st Class Petty Officer Corey Allen, C-UAS Operator from NOSC Manchester, New Hampshire; and Master at Arms 2nd Class Petty Officer Justin Clark, C-UAS Operator at NOSC Kansas City, Missouri. For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families.

